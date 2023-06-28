Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan urges all political parties to come together and push for BC caste census

He further attributed the alleged failure in police system to the lack of a strong civil society.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stressing the need for caste census of Backward Classes (BCs) to ensure social justice, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan urged all parties to come together and demand the same. As part of the party’s Varahi Yatra, the actor-politician was speaking during a programme in Bhimavaram, where several Turpu Kapu leaders joined JSP on Tuesday.

Pawan continued his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of handing over the State’s assets in Hyderabad to save his own assets worth `300 crore. “Post the State bifurcation, the Telangana government removed 23 castes from the BC list. However, the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh did not object to it. This double standard of the YSRC government is what irks me the most, hence I raise my voice against it,” Pawan said.

He further attributed the alleged failure in police system to the lack of a strong civil society. “They (Police) only act when the ruling MLAs lodge complaints, else they do not respond. Failure of law and order has led to strengthening of caste organisations. If law had been properly enforced, justice would have been ensured to all. When I speak about caste, I speak about unequal justice to castes and their unequal development,” Pawan remarked. 

Further, the JSP chief expressed concern over Turpu Kapus not being recognised as BCs beyond North Andhra. Promising to stand by the people of the particular community, he said, “Though I said I will focus on Godavari districts, it does not mean I will ignore other regions.” Pawan Kalyan, who suffered a brief bout of fever, will be addressing a public meeting in Bhimavaram on June 30. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC caste census Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp