Pawan Kalyan urges all political parties to come together and push for BC caste census

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for caste census of Backward Classes (BCs) to ensure social justice, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan urged all parties to come together and demand the same. As part of the party’s Varahi Yatra, the actor-politician was speaking during a programme in Bhimavaram, where several Turpu Kapu leaders joined JSP on Tuesday.

Pawan continued his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of handing over the State’s assets in Hyderabad to save his own assets worth `300 crore. “Post the State bifurcation, the Telangana government removed 23 castes from the BC list. However, the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh did not object to it. This double standard of the YSRC government is what irks me the most, hence I raise my voice against it,” Pawan said.

He further attributed the alleged failure in police system to the lack of a strong civil society. “They (Police) only act when the ruling MLAs lodge complaints, else they do not respond. Failure of law and order has led to strengthening of caste organisations. If law had been properly enforced, justice would have been ensured to all. When I speak about caste, I speak about unequal justice to castes and their unequal development,” Pawan remarked.

Further, the JSP chief expressed concern over Turpu Kapus not being recognised as BCs beyond North Andhra. Promising to stand by the people of the particular community, he said, “Though I said I will focus on Godavari districts, it does not mean I will ignore other regions.” Pawan Kalyan, who suffered a brief bout of fever, will be addressing a public meeting in Bhimavaram on June 30.

