Rs 195-crore allocated for Kanaka Durga temple works in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kanaka Durga temple complex is all set to get a makeover as the Endowments department has planned to develop it with funds worth Rs 195 crore. Of this, the State government will be releasing Rs 70 crore, and the remaining Rs 125 crore will be borne by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam board.

Elaborating on the plans, Deputy chief minister and Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday said that a skyway from Durganagar connecting to the new Annadanam complex would be constructed to ensure hassle-free movement of devotees. In addition to this, there would be a huge staircase connecting the Annadanam complex to the Rajagopuram of the temple, he told reporters.

“The State government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the development of Durga temple. Of these funds, Rs 14.70 crore has been spent—Rs 4.25 crore for stone mitigation works to prevent rock slides on Indrakeeladri, Rs 3.25 crore for SCADA works, Rs 8.1 crore for renovation of Sri Malleswara Swamy temple,” he explained.

Of the remaining Rs 55 crore funds, Rs 30 crore will be spent for the construction of a new Annadanam complex, which can accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 devotees at a time. Around Rs 27 crore will be spent for Prasadam Pottu, an integrated complex meant for preparing as well as selling Prasadam.

Multi-level car parking facility to be built with Rs 60 cr

“An estimated amount of Rs 27 crore will be spent on the construction of a plaza at Annadanam complex, which will be linked to the elevated skywalk and the staircase, to help devotees reach the temple. The entire design is made to ensure there is no congestion, even if the footfall is 1 lakh. Further, we decided to construct an extension of the queue complex to accommodate around 15,000 people at a time. Tenders for Annadanam and Prasdam Pottu will be called for in July second week,” he explained.

Stating that one megawatt solar power plant was ready for inauguration at the temple, the minister said a multi-level car parking facility will be constructed at Durga Nagara in BOT mode at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

Elaborating on the development of the temple, Kottu Satyanarayana said a two-storey pooja mandapam for performing Kukumarachana will be built at an estimated amount of Rs 6 crore. “We are also mulling a one plus three Amenities complex. The details of the structure are still being worked out,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Endowments Department has also decided to construct a queue complex at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore at Srisailam temple and Sala mandapams with another Rs 35 crore funds. “These are meant for pilgrims who vow to spend a night on the temple premises. Toilets, drinking water and other facilities will also be arranged in these Sala mandapams,” he said.

An Annadanam complex with Rs 3.6 crore and a queue complex with Rs 4 crore will be constructed at Kanipakam temple in Chittoor district.

VIJAYAWADA: The Kanaka Durga temple complex is all set to get a makeover as the Endowments department has planned to develop it with funds worth Rs 195 crore. Of this, the State government will be releasing Rs 70 crore, and the remaining Rs 125 crore will be borne by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam board. Elaborating on the plans, Deputy chief minister and Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday said that a skyway from Durganagar connecting to the new Annadanam complex would be constructed to ensure hassle-free movement of devotees. In addition to this, there would be a huge staircase connecting the Annadanam complex to the Rajagopuram of the temple, he told reporters. “The State government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the development of Durga temple. Of these funds, Rs 14.70 crore has been spent—Rs 4.25 crore for stone mitigation works to prevent rock slides on Indrakeeladri, Rs 3.25 crore for SCADA works, Rs 8.1 crore for renovation of Sri Malleswara Swamy temple,” he explained. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the remaining Rs 55 crore funds, Rs 30 crore will be spent for the construction of a new Annadanam complex, which can accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 devotees at a time. Around Rs 27 crore will be spent for Prasadam Pottu, an integrated complex meant for preparing as well as selling Prasadam. Multi-level car parking facility to be built with Rs 60 cr “An estimated amount of Rs 27 crore will be spent on the construction of a plaza at Annadanam complex, which will be linked to the elevated skywalk and the staircase, to help devotees reach the temple. The entire design is made to ensure there is no congestion, even if the footfall is 1 lakh. Further, we decided to construct an extension of the queue complex to accommodate around 15,000 people at a time. Tenders for Annadanam and Prasdam Pottu will be called for in July second week,” he explained. Stating that one megawatt solar power plant was ready for inauguration at the temple, the minister said a multi-level car parking facility will be constructed at Durga Nagara in BOT mode at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. Elaborating on the development of the temple, Kottu Satyanarayana said a two-storey pooja mandapam for performing Kukumarachana will be built at an estimated amount of Rs 6 crore. “We are also mulling a one plus three Amenities complex. The details of the structure are still being worked out,” he added. Meanwhile, the Endowments Department has also decided to construct a queue complex at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore at Srisailam temple and Sala mandapams with another Rs 35 crore funds. “These are meant for pilgrims who vow to spend a night on the temple premises. Toilets, drinking water and other facilities will also be arranged in these Sala mandapams,” he said. An Annadanam complex with Rs 3.6 crore and a queue complex with Rs 4 crore will be constructed at Kanipakam temple in Chittoor district.