Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP alleges foul play by YSRC in 21-year-old's death case, police denies claim

Konaseema district superintendent of police (SP) P Sridhar stated that the death would have occurred between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25. 

Published: 28th June 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA : The death of 21-year-old Medisetti Shyam Manikanta Ram Prasad, a die-hard fan of Jr NTR, in the Konaseema district sparked a political slugfest on Tuesday. 

While the police and YSRC claimed it was a clear case of suicide, the Opposition TDP alleged that Shyam bore injury marks on his body and that he was tortured to death by the ruling party leaders. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called for a thorough probe into the mysterious death of the youth.  

Medisetti Shyam Manikanta
Ram Prasad

According to the family members and police, Shyam allegedly hung himself to death on the night of June 24. Following which, Kothapeta police  registered a case of suspicious death.

Konaseema district superintendent of police (SP) P Sridhar stated that the death would have occurred between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25. 

“The boy first slit his wrist with a blade, which was found in his pocket. He, then, hung himself to death. The body was sent for postmortem, in which the ligation was clearly visible. The autopsy report  indicated that the death was due to hanging.

The parents of the deceased have not objected to the probe,’’ the  SP explained. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was involved in a love affair,” he said. Meanwhile, the SP dismissed the allegations made by TDP against YSRC leaders, calling it ‘far from truth’.  

TDP demands thorough probe into youth’s death 

Meanwhile, the TDP levelled allegations that the local YSRC leaders tortured Shyam, leading to his death. 
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the government to order a thorough inquiry into the mysterious death of the youth.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Naidu said, “The suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the youth are alarming. I strongly call for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRC members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially.” 
He further said, “Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.” 

On the other hand, the YSRC released a selfie taken by Shyam before ending his life, where he said he was not interested in doing a job and apologised to his parents for taking the extreme step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Konaseema N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp