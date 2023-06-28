TDP alleges foul play by YSRC in 21-year-old's death case, police denies claim

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA : The death of 21-year-old Medisetti Shyam Manikanta Ram Prasad, a die-hard fan of Jr NTR, in the Konaseema district sparked a political slugfest on Tuesday. While the police and YSRC claimed it was a clear case of suicide, the Opposition TDP alleged that Shyam bore injury marks on his body and that he was tortured to death by the ruling party leaders. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called for a thorough probe into the mysterious death of the youth. Medisetti Shyam Manikanta Ram PrasadAccording to the family members and police, Shyam allegedly hung himself to death on the night of June 24. Following which, Kothapeta police registered a case of suspicious death. Konaseema district superintendent of police (SP) P Sridhar stated that the death would have occurred between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25. "The boy first slit his wrist with a blade, which was found in his pocket. He, then, hung himself to death. The body was sent for postmortem, in which the ligation was clearly visible. The autopsy report indicated that the death was due to hanging. The parents of the deceased have not objected to the probe,'' the SP explained. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was involved in a love affair," he said. Meanwhile, the SP dismissed the allegations made by TDP against YSRC leaders, calling it 'far from truth'. TDP demands thorough probe into youth's death Meanwhile, the TDP levelled allegations that the local YSRC leaders tortured Shyam, leading to his death. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the government to order a thorough inquiry into the mysterious death of the youth. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Naidu said, "The suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the youth are alarming. I strongly call for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRC members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially." He further said, "Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served." On the other hand, the YSRC released a selfie taken by Shyam before ending his life, where he said he was not interested in doing a job and apologised to his parents for taking the extreme step.