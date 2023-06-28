TDP poster campaign to highlight YSRC govt’s failures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the TDP launched its ‘Nalugella Narakam’ (Four years of hell) campaign to highlight the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, cadres put up posters across Andhra Pradesh to share statistics on crime and how law and order has been compromised in the State.

Posters have been put up in key political areas such as Guntur Complex, government hospitals in Vijayawada and Ongole Railway Station.

Some of the issues depicted on the posters include the State’s rising crime rates, attack on backward classes and women, closure of aided schools, removal of scholarships for PG students, farmer suicides, discontinued Arogyasri services, shift of MNC companies, and unemployment.

Alleging that women’s safety has taken a hit under the YSRC government, the posters elaborated details such as the number of sexual assaults, acid attacks on women in the State.

The posters also presented details with regard to the farmers suicides, injustice to youth and other sections of people.

Claiming that the posters have drawn attention and also sparked a debate about the State not doing enough to ensure progress in the recent years, the TDP leaders said ‘Nalugella Narakam’ campaign will feature more such posters, rallies, and marches across the State.

The party has also appealed to its cadre and the public to join the campaign on social media with the hashtag #NalugellaNarakam and share their experiences of the YSRC government’s failed administration.

‘BHAVISHYATHU KU GUARANTEE’ YATRA REACHES VIZAG

Visakhapatnam: The yellow party’s bus yatra to spread awareness about its manifesto ‘Bhavishyathu Ku Guarantee’ entered Visakhapatnam district. Senior party leaders participated in the rally, which was launched in Gajuwaka. Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the yatra, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of cheating people in the name of three capitals. “YSRC leaders grabbed vast chunks of lands in Vizag. Jagan is not welcome in the Port City.” Further, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao alleged that there has been spurt in ganja and gun culture in the City of Destiny

