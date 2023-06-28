TDP's Nara Lokesh vows to revoke GO 217 within 100 days if elected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assuring all support for the uplift of the fishermen community, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh vowed to revoke GO 217 within 100 days, if the yellow party is elected to power in 2024.

While the State government asserted that it had issued the GO with an aim to free fishermen from middlemen and capitalists to improve their living standards, Lokesh alleged that the objective of the order was to beat the fishermen below their belt.

He was speaking to fishermen at Tadimedu campsite in Gudur Assembly segment as part of his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on Tuesday.

Stating that he is aware of the Pulicat Lake issue, Lokesh said soon after the TDP is back in power, desiltation process will be taken up.

Pointing out that though the journey in divided Andhra Pradesh began with a `16,000 crore deficit budget, the TDP general secretary said party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the State did justice for all sections.

Recalling how the TDP helped the fishermen community in several ways, Lokesh promised to further strengthen the Chandranna Bheema scheme. He said a separate legislation will be enacted for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs).

