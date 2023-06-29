'Amma Vodi' helps empower pupils in all aspects: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his government’s resolve to ensure the next generation of the State is well equipped to face the global challenges in every sphere of activity and emerge top to rule the world, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that Amma Vodi is one of the measures initiated by the government to make it happen.

At a programme held at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Wednesday, he released Rs 6,392.94 crore under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme for the academic year 2022-23, benefiting 83,15,341 students of class 1 to Intermediate. The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries’ mothers. The programme, being implemented for the fourth consecutive year, will be held for 10 days in a festive atmosphere across the State.

Addressing a large gathering of students and their parents on the occasion, Jagan said, “Amma Vodi is being implemented to fulfil the wishes of parents that their children should be highly educated and settle down well in life by getting good jobs.”

Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country, which is implementing the innovative Amma Vodi scheme, aiming at reducing the dropout rate and increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in schools.

“The government has spent `66,722 crore in the last four years for reforming the education sector and the results are there for all to see with the poor getting access to good education,” he asserted.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with government school students at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Wednesday | Express

Besides the increase in GER to 100.8 from 84.48 in 2018 due to educational reforms, government schools across the State are shining bright after being renovated under Nadu-Nedu. On the occasion, he reminded the gathering that his government had introduced English medium in government schools to give all the students an edge in the future competitive world.

He explained various measures initiated by the government for the bright future of students and reforms brought in education sector, especially in government schools, making them better than corporate ones. “We strove for four years to break the feudal mould of education and provide better opportunities to the students of government schools in every sphere of activity,” he elaborated.

The number of top 10 rankers in government schools in SSC went up to 64 from 20 last year. The number of students, who achieved more than 75% marks, also increased to 67,114 from 63,275 last year. The percentage of students, who got first class, rose to 70 from 66 last year, he highlighted.

Jagan also expressed happiness that 67 students, who studied in government schools, got seats in IITs, NIT and other Central universities with ranks in JEE advanced. Swechha is also being implemented for girls. The government has so far released Rs 26,067.28 crore under Amma Vodi, providing annual financial aid of Rs 15,000 each, to the poor students. “Out of your Amma Vodi benefit, I appeal to you to contribute Rs 2,000 towards maintenance of government schools,” he urged the parents.

Jagan also said his government gave priority to tribal welfare. “Besides making efforts to ensure last mile connectivity with improved communication services, we are also setting up five multi-specialty hospitals in the purview of five ITDAs and a tribal engineering college. Two of the four medical colleges in Uttarandhra, are coming up in tribal areas of Paderu and Kurupam. The foundation stone for a tribal university will be also laid soon, he added.

Responding to an appeal by Kurupam MLA P Pushpa Srivani, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 38.9 crore for a reservoir to irrigate 6,000 acres and Rs 5 crore for a low canal of Janjhavathi Reservoir, besides agreeing to set up a cashew processing unit in Kurupam. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, District Collector Nishant Kumar and other officials were present.

