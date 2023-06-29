Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amma Vodi scheme: In retaliation, JSP chief says he will try to talk like CM Jagan

Pawan found fault with the Chief Minister for misusing government programmes to pass personal remarks.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retaliating to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan ridiculed his talking style. “I will try to talk like him (Jagan). Does he also want me to imitate the way he moves his hands while speaking in public meetings?” he asked. Mocking Jagan for his pronunciation of ‘Varahi’, Pawan sarcastically said, “I know all of you (public) are suffering under the dictatorial regime of the person, who cannot properly pronounce Telugu words.

As he does not even know the difference between Varahi and Vaarahi, I myself will teach him Telugu language with correct diction under Jana Sena Vyojana Sanchara Patashala programme in the future.” The actor-politician was speaking during a meeting of the JSP activists in Bhimavaram on Wednesday. He was responding to the comments made by the Chief Minister during a programme to distribute financial assistance under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Pawan found fault with the Chief Minister for misusing government programmes to pass personal remarks. Stressing the need for a change in the politics of the State, he said one has to be fearless of everything, be it police cases or threats. Asserting that the JSP’s flag will flutter over the skies of the Godavari districts, Pawan said his only desire is to see YSRC dethroned from the region. “I will elaborate more on that during the public meet in Bhimavaram on June 30,” he added.

TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
Comments

