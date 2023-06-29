CM releases Rs 6,392.94 crores under 'Amma Vodi', blasts Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan as an unstable moustache-twirling, thigh-slapping person who uses cuss words in his rage-filled speeches, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mocked the actor-politician and said, “The package star can neither control his tongue nor himself. He can never stand still.” Speaking during a programme held at Kurupam in Paravathipuram-Manyam district to distribute Rs 6,392.94 crore under the fourth edition of the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, Jagan accused Pawan of destroying the noble institution of marriage.

He also lambasted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and remarked, “TDP stands for Tinuko (Devour), Dochuko, (Plunder), Panchuko (Stash).” In a jab at the Jana Sena chief ’s Varahi Yatra, the Chief Minister said, “After failing to question Naidu for not implementing the promises made in the TDP’s 2014 manifesto, for which he (Pawan) was the guarantor, the foster son (referring to the JSP chief) has now taken to the streets on a lorry, which he calls Varahi.

All his speeches are focused on threatening and cussing others.” Accusing the Opposition of using media for defaming the government out of jealousy, Jagan said the person, who failed to do nothing for the State while serving as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for 14 years, is now seeking another chance.

“Beware, he (Chandrababu Naidu) is only trying to cheat people again. They (TDP) are not even hesitating to promise a kg of gold or a Benz car to every household for getting back to power and loot the public again,” he added.

Jagan: YSRC’s only philosophy is to do good

Unlike the TDP which draws strength from the policy of back-stabbing, the YSRC strengthened its foundation during the 3,648 km-long Padatyatra, Jagan remarked and asserted that his party further strengthened itself with the pillars of welfare of farmers, social justice, revolutionary changes in education, distribution of house site pattas to the poor, empowerment of women, decentralised governance and administration of transparent civic services.

Asserting that YSRC’s only philosophy is to do good for the people, he urged the public to support his party in 2024. The Chief Minister further said, “I don’t have the support of media that spreads Goebbels’ propaganda. I don’t have political alliances, and I don’t have foster sons to stand by me. Yet, I am fighting a war for justice with demons who are trying to divide society.”

