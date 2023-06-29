Medico found dead under suspicious circumstances on GSL college campus

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second-year post-graduation student of GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Dr Sri Krishna Kedari, was from Tenali in Guntur district. He was studying Paediatrics and had completed his MBBS from the same institute.

He was found dead in the corridor of the staff quarters, where he lived. Rajanagaram police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation after receiving information from college authorities. CI Kasi Viswanath said they spotted injuries and blood stains on the youngster’s body. “We have registered a case of suspicious death and are probing it from all angles.

We are waiting for forensic reports and cannot reveal any details,’’ he said and added Krishna’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police are speaking to his classmates to collect information. Clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to obtain crucial evidence. Police have recovered the student’s mobile phone and are verifying call data records. After the autopsy, the medico’s body was handed over to the parents.

