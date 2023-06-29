Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medico found dead under suspicious circumstances on GSL college campus

He was found dead in the corridor of the staff quarters, where he lived. Rajanagaram police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation after receiving information from college authorities.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A second-year post-graduation student of GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Dr Sri Krishna Kedari, was from Tenali in Guntur district. He was studying Paediatrics and had completed his MBBS from the same institute.

He was found dead in the corridor of the staff quarters, where he lived. Rajanagaram police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation after receiving information from college authorities. CI Kasi Viswanath said they spotted injuries and blood stains on the youngster’s body. “We have registered a case of suspicious death and are probing it from all angles.

We are waiting for forensic reports and cannot reveal any details,’’ he said and added Krishna’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Police are speaking to his classmates to collect information. Clues team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to obtain crucial evidence. Police have recovered the student’s mobile phone and are verifying call data records. After the autopsy, the medico’s body was handed over to the parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medico found dead
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp