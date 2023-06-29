Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine-day fete commences at Soumyanatha Swami temple

As part of the celebrations, artists of HDPP, Annamacharya project will present daily devotional cultural programmes.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams in the ancient temple of Sri Soumyanatha Swami at Nalandur in Annamayya district commenced on a religious note with Dwajarohanam in the auspicious Simha lagnam on Wednesday between 9 am and 10 am. 

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) joint executive officer (JEO) (health and education) Sada Bhargavi said the Trust Board had made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day festival by developing all amenities at the temple at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and soon more development activities will be taken up after procuring permission from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

During the Arjita Kalyanotsavam on July 4, interested couples can participate with a ticket of Rs 500.  The TTD is also organising a grand Pushpayagam fete on the evening of July 7.

Deputy EO Naresh Babu, superintendent Venkateshaiah and temple inspector Dilip were present. As part of the celebrations, artists of HDPP, Annamacharya project will present daily devotional cultural programmes.

