Over 38,000 students apply for admission into IIIT-Nuzvid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 38,490 applications have been received from students to join the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), also known as IIIT (Institute of Information Technology) Nuzvid, for this academic year.

The admission notification for the academic year 2023-24 was issued by the university authorities on June 4 and online applications were received till June 26.

In a press statement, chancellor of the university, Prof KC Reddy, stated that though the last date for submitting online applications is over, candidates whose Class 10 marks have been revised in re-verification, are advised to send their scanned copy of the revised marks memo to admissions@rgukt.in email on or before 5.00 pm, 5th July 2023.

The Chancellor also said that Special category (CAP, NCC, Sports, PH, Bharat Scouts and Guides) certificate verification will be conducted in the Nuzvid campus from July 5-9.

The day-wise and category-wise list of candidates called for special category verification will be placed on the University website www.rgukt.in on June 30 and candidates can download their call letters from the University website.

Candidates will also be informed about their date of report to the Nuzvid campus for certificate verification through SMS and email.

Furthermore, the University chancellor advised the students and parents to plan their travel accordingly as the candidates need to stay till late hours on the scheduled dates.

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 38,490 applications have been received from students to join the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), also known as IIIT (Institute of Information Technology) Nuzvid, for this academic year. The admission notification for the academic year 2023-24 was issued by the university authorities on June 4 and online applications were received till June 26. In a press statement, chancellor of the university, Prof KC Reddy, stated that though the last date for submitting online applications is over, candidates whose Class 10 marks have been revised in re-verification, are advised to send their scanned copy of the revised marks memo to admissions@rgukt.in email on or before 5.00 pm, 5th July 2023. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Chancellor also said that Special category (CAP, NCC, Sports, PH, Bharat Scouts and Guides) certificate verification will be conducted in the Nuzvid campus from July 5-9. The day-wise and category-wise list of candidates called for special category verification will be placed on the University website www.rgukt.in on June 30 and candidates can download their call letters from the University website. Candidates will also be informed about their date of report to the Nuzvid campus for certificate verification through SMS and email. Furthermore, the University chancellor advised the students and parents to plan their travel accordingly as the candidates need to stay till late hours on the scheduled dates.