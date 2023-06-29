Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shyam's parents demand thorough investigation on son's 'suicide' in Andhra

Srinivas further wondered as to how Shyam can put the blade in his pocket after slitting his wrist.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A day after the police announced that Medisetti Shyam Manikanta Ram Prasad, a die-hard fan of actor Jr NTR, was a suicide, the parents of the deceased raised doubts that their son might have been killed and demanded a thorough investigation.

After a hue and cry was raised over the suspicious death of the youngster, Konaseema district superintendent of police P Sridhar on Tuesday said that Shyam died by suicide. 

Shyam’s parents Medisetti Srinivasa Rao and Seetha, reached Modekurru village in Katrenikona mandal of Konaseema district, on Wednesday and expressed several doubts about their son’s death. Though they raised suspicion that someone might have killed their son, they did not name anyone.

“My son is not a coward to end his life. He had completed hotel management course and he never consumed ganja. It seems someone has placed ganja in his pocket,’’ Srinivas said. He also added that the room in which he was found dead was of a low height. If Shyam lifts his hand, he can easily touch the ceiling fan, he said. 

Srinivas further wondered how Shyam can put the blade in his pocket after slitting his wrist. A constable, who is a friend of Shyam, also said that my son’s death was a clear case of murder, Srinivas claimed.

“Shyam has spoken to his mother on the day he died. He told us that he will come to Tirupati by bus and asked for money for bus charges. The next day, our relatives came to Tirupati to inform them about the incident. We could not digest Shyam’s death,’’ he added.

