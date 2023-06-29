Soaring prices of sheep in Andhra skew demand for Bakrid

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The prices of sacrificial animal, particularly sheep, have experienced a significant surge in the district due to rising costs for Bakrid. The prices have drastically increased by Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. This has dampened the festive cheer with traders reporting a slump in business.

A pair of sheep, which was quoted at around Rs 20,000 during Eid-ul-Adha last year, costs between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 this year. The retailers are of the opinion that there has been a shortage of sheep this year compared to the previous year as the transportation prices have increased due to a hike in diesel rates.

Amid the skyrocketing price, the business at the Friday market in Guntur, where people come from surrounding areas to buy sheep, was slow as many poor and middle-class people couldn’t afford the high-cost sheep. Both the shepherd and the customer suffered as the sheep is procured from the herder at around Rs 11,000 and then sold to customers for Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, the police department increased vigil to prevent illegal transportation and slaughtering of cattle on the occasion of the festival. As the city does not have a permanent slaughterhouse yet, GMC has arranged a temporary setup for the slaughtering of animals at Ponnur road.

Speaking to TNIE, IAS founder Tejovanth Anupoju opined that the civic body has set up a temporary slaughterhouse in an open place, which is completely against the norms, as the setup has no proper blood processing and effluent treatment arrangements posing a threat to public health.

Meanwhile, the officials of AP State Waqf Board, in conjunction with GMC and police, said that they have made adequate arrangements for the Eid prayers at all Eidgahs.

