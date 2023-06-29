Students bear brunt of online registrations in APSCHE

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: When 18-year-old Sivaparvathi was left in a tizzy only to discover that her intermediate hall ticket number had already been used by another application while registering for the online admission process. After a rigorous struggle, she managed to prove her candidature by producing her original certificates at the helpline.

Several students like Sivaparvathi have a similar ordeal to narrate about hassle-filled registration. Limited editing options and the absence of certificate verification for special categories students with sports, NCC, CAP and differently-abled (HC) quotas raised concerns among students and their parents. Ironically, the online admission process was implemented by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to streamline higher education admissions.

If the students are to be believed, confusion crept in when APSCHE released an initial notification outlining the UG degree admission dates for the special category students to attend in person on particular dates. Students, who had registered themselves online on June 24, were left in a lurch as they had no information on how to get their certificates verified. A sports coach is of the view that the situation could have been easily avoided had there been an additional day allotted for verification of certificates after the deadline for registration.

Meanwhile, APSCHE extended the registration deadline from June 24 to July 7 for the candidates who were unable to register their candidature. While this extension was beneficial, there was no mention of certificate verification for special-category candidates.

Furthermore, if a student entered an incorrect hall ticket number, both the original hall ticket holder and the student with the wrong entry will lose eligibility for counselling. To add to the confusion, the helpline, offers no solution, when approached.

TNIE’s inquiry revealed that the helpline can only rectify errors such as mobile numbers, date of birth, regions, fee reimbursements and caste information, but lacked the option to correct mistakes related to hall ticket numbers.

M Sudhakar, a student from Machavaram in Vijayawada shared his experience of seeking help from the helpline, only to be advised to visit the APSCHE head office for assistance.

Unlike the previous year, the helpline this time doesn’t have the option to delete applications along with the editing feature. Consequently, many students have faced various problems due to the absence of such a facility, said Venkata Raghaviah, parent of a student from Uyyur.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the students in correcting the mistakes related to hall ticket numbers, secretary of APSCHE Professor Y Nazeer Ahmed said that all the issues would be addressed as soon as possible.

He suggested the students to carefully review the displayed name, while entering their hall ticket numbers.

Ahmed emphasised that certificate verification for special category candidates would occur only once during the admission process.

VIJAYAWADA: When 18-year-old Sivaparvathi was left in a tizzy only to discover that her intermediate hall ticket number had already been used by another application while registering for the online admission process. After a rigorous struggle, she managed to prove her candidature by producing her original certificates at the helpline. Several students like Sivaparvathi have a similar ordeal to narrate about hassle-filled registration. Limited editing options and the absence of certificate verification for special categories students with sports, NCC, CAP and differently-abled (HC) quotas raised concerns among students and their parents. Ironically, the online admission process was implemented by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to streamline higher education admissions. If the students are to be believed, confusion crept in when APSCHE released an initial notification outlining the UG degree admission dates for the special category students to attend in person on particular dates. Students, who had registered themselves online on June 24, were left in a lurch as they had no information on how to get their certificates verified. A sports coach is of the view that the situation could have been easily avoided had there been an additional day allotted for verification of certificates after the deadline for registration. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, APSCHE extended the registration deadline from June 24 to July 7 for the candidates who were unable to register their candidature. While this extension was beneficial, there was no mention of certificate verification for special-category candidates. Furthermore, if a student entered an incorrect hall ticket number, both the original hall ticket holder and the student with the wrong entry will lose eligibility for counselling. To add to the confusion, the helpline, offers no solution, when approached. TNIE’s inquiry revealed that the helpline can only rectify errors such as mobile numbers, date of birth, regions, fee reimbursements and caste information, but lacked the option to correct mistakes related to hall ticket numbers. M Sudhakar, a student from Machavaram in Vijayawada shared his experience of seeking help from the helpline, only to be advised to visit the APSCHE head office for assistance. Unlike the previous year, the helpline this time doesn’t have the option to delete applications along with the editing feature. Consequently, many students have faced various problems due to the absence of such a facility, said Venkata Raghaviah, parent of a student from Uyyur. Acknowledging the challenges faced by the students in correcting the mistakes related to hall ticket numbers, secretary of APSCHE Professor Y Nazeer Ahmed said that all the issues would be addressed as soon as possible. He suggested the students to carefully review the displayed name, while entering their hall ticket numbers. Ahmed emphasised that certificate verification for special category candidates would occur only once during the admission process.