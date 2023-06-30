Andhra's Mangalagiri all set to get largest indoor swimming pool in state

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The construction works of the State’s largest indoor swimming pool and skating rink stadium set up in Mangalagiri are underway at a brisk pace. In order to encourage athletes in the local area and provide them with all required amenities, Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) has allotted Rs 3.5 crore for the construction of the Mahaboob Shamsher Khan Memorial Indoor Swimming Pool and Skating Rink.

As the land near Mangalagiri pumphouse was lying vacant for several years, the civic body allotted the land for the construction of the stadium on the request of MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and local athletes. The 75-foot-long and 36-foot-wide swimming pool has been constructed with separate stalls for men and women and children. The officials are planning to appoint coaches for men and women athletes, and the stadium’s management would be based on the SAAP by-laws.

The construction of the Gummadi Pulleswhwar Rao powerlifting academy has also been underway on the premises of the stadium. Setting up a powerlifting stadium would encourage several athletes who do not have the proper infrastructure to practise and shine in the sport, opined Shaik Samdhani, a powerlifting coach in Mangalagiri. It might be the first government powerlifting academy in State, he added.

With the set up of the State’s largest indoor swimming stadium and powerlifting academy, Mangalagiri would become a sports hub and several athletes across the district would get benefitted, opined MLA RK. He inspected the progress of the construction works and instructed the officials to expedite the work. As the works are almost finished, the officials are planning to open the stadium within a few days.

