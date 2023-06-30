Home States Andhra Pradesh

Be vigilant against bogus voter enrolment: Chandrababu Naidu

Expressing serious concern over the steep fall in the academic standards in the State, Naidu said over 90,000 students from AP had appeared for Telangana State Eamcet. 

Published: 30th June 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA of Srikalahasit SCV Naidu joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu | Express

Former MLA of Srikalahasit SCV Naidu joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu urged party leaders to be vigilant against the enrolment of bogus voters by the ruling YSRC. At a meeting with his party leaders on Thursday, Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRC had resorted to enrolling bogus voters, fearing defeat in the ensuing elections. Naidu was informed by the party leaders that they found nearly 20 lakh bogus voters in the State till date during their verification. “The number of bogus voters may go up further in the coming days. People need to be involved to check the enrolment of bogus voters,” they felt.

Later in the day, former Srikalahasti MLA SCV Naidu joined the TDP in the presence Naidu. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a master in uttering blatant lies and underlined the need for defeating the YSRC in the next elections to make the State achieve development.

Pointing out that Hyderabad was developed by him for the Telugu community, the former chief minister felt that the present situation in the State is totally different as even the ruling YSRC leaders are not feeling secure. Expressing serious concern over the steep fall in the academic standards in the State, Naidu said over 90,000 students from AP had appeared for Telangana State Eamcet. 

“The prevailing situation in the State is such that the people have to move out of the country to file cases for the injustice done to them,” Naidu regretted, citing several such instances. “I struggled hard to get the Lulu Group to the State for setting up a mall in Visakhapatnam. But the YSRC government has chased the group out of the State. It is now setting up malls in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” Naidu rued. “Ports, quarries, mines and distilleries are all being grabbed by the ruling YSRC leaders,” he observed. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu YSRC Bogus voters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp