Be vigilant against bogus voter enrolment: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu urged party leaders to be vigilant against the enrolment of bogus voters by the ruling YSRC. At a meeting with his party leaders on Thursday, Naidu alleged that the ruling YSRC had resorted to enrolling bogus voters, fearing defeat in the ensuing elections. Naidu was informed by the party leaders that they found nearly 20 lakh bogus voters in the State till date during their verification. “The number of bogus voters may go up further in the coming days. People need to be involved to check the enrolment of bogus voters,” they felt.

Later in the day, former Srikalahasti MLA SCV Naidu joined the TDP in the presence Naidu. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a master in uttering blatant lies and underlined the need for defeating the YSRC in the next elections to make the State achieve development.

Pointing out that Hyderabad was developed by him for the Telugu community, the former chief minister felt that the present situation in the State is totally different as even the ruling YSRC leaders are not feeling secure. Expressing serious concern over the steep fall in the academic standards in the State, Naidu said over 90,000 students from AP had appeared for Telangana State Eamcet.

“The prevailing situation in the State is such that the people have to move out of the country to file cases for the injustice done to them,” Naidu regretted, citing several such instances. “I struggled hard to get the Lulu Group to the State for setting up a mall in Visakhapatnam. But the YSRC government has chased the group out of the State. It is now setting up malls in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” Naidu rued. “Ports, quarries, mines and distilleries are all being grabbed by the ruling YSRC leaders,” he observed.



