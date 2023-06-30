Corruption check: More than 100 staffers at Andhra's Kanaka Durga temple internally transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 100 employees of ranks ranging from assistant executive officer (AEO) to ground-level staff at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri have been internally transferred.

Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha on Thursday issued the order, instructing the staff to take charge of their newly-allotted duties from June 30.

The development comes days after Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana and Endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana announced that all the staff (both ministerial and outsourced employees) working in famous temples will be transferred internally every three months for better administration and to check corruption in the temples.

“Stringent and suitable disciplinary action will be initiated, if anyone violates the orders,” the EO warned.

Earlier, it was alleged that a few employees serving at the ticket counters were indulging in corrupt practices, affecting the temple’s revenue. Following this, four employees were suspended.

