Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridicules Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Yatra

Speaking at ‘Yuvatha Kosam Buggana’ held at Pyapili in Kurnool district on Thursday, he remarked Yuva Galam could best be described as ‘Gandaragolam’ (confusion).

Published: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridiculed Nara Lokesh, stating that Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP TDP general secretary has no youth in the first place. “It is pity that Lokesh has no idea as to what to tell the youth as how he will help them,” he observed.

Speaking at ‘Yuvatha Kosam Buggana’ held at Pyapili in Kurnool district on Thursday, he remarked Yuva Galam could best be described as ‘Gandaragolam’ (confusion). It was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who left no stone unturned to stop Sri City from coming into existence in his own home district of Chittoor. It was Naidu, who discouraged businessmen from investing in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he said. 

“Now, his son undertakes a padayatra promising that the party will ensure employment to youth. Laughable,” he said, and accused Naidu of bringing pressure on investors to invest in the place of his choice. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Nara Lokesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp