Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridicules Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridiculed Nara Lokesh, stating that Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP TDP general secretary has no youth in the first place. “It is pity that Lokesh has no idea as to what to tell the youth as how he will help them,” he observed.

Speaking at ‘Yuvatha Kosam Buggana’ held at Pyapili in Kurnool district on Thursday, he remarked Yuva Galam could best be described as ‘Gandaragolam’ (confusion). It was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who left no stone unturned to stop Sri City from coming into existence in his own home district of Chittoor. It was Naidu, who discouraged businessmen from investing in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he said.

“Now, his son undertakes a padayatra promising that the party will ensure employment to youth. Laughable,” he said, and accused Naidu of bringing pressure on investors to invest in the place of his choice.

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath ridiculed Nara Lokesh, stating that Yuva Galam Padayatra of TDP TDP general secretary has no youth in the first place. “It is pity that Lokesh has no idea as to what to tell the youth as how he will help them,” he observed. Speaking at ‘Yuvatha Kosam Buggana’ held at Pyapili in Kurnool district on Thursday, he remarked Yuva Galam could best be described as ‘Gandaragolam’ (confusion). It was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who left no stone unturned to stop Sri City from coming into existence in his own home district of Chittoor. It was Naidu, who discouraged businessmen from investing in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he said. “Now, his son undertakes a padayatra promising that the party will ensure employment to youth. Laughable,” he said, and accused Naidu of bringing pressure on investors to invest in the place of his choice. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });