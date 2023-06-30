Internal squabbles hit TDP in Anantapur district

CP Venugopal Reddy By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The internal squabbles in majority of Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Anantapur district seem to have become a headache to the TDP leadership as they may mar the winning chances of party candidates in the ensuing elections.

BK Parthasarathi and S Savitha groups were involved in an open brawl in Penukonda Assembly constituency during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra of TDP recently. Former minister Nimmala Kistappa group is also vying with the two groups in Penukonda.

The infighting among the senior party leaders has become a cause for concern, leaving the party cadre in the doldrums, besides damaging the TDP image at a time when the Assembly elections are fast approaching. Most of the TDP leaders are more concerned about securing the ticket rather than strengthening the party at the grassroots level by exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts, opined a political analyst.

In Puttaparthi, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy got no support from the TDP cadre during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra. Further, TDP general secretary N Lokesh distanced him during Yuva Galam yatra.

A dilemma surrounded the party cadres in Kadiri as leaders Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Attar Chand Basha are involved in a tussle for the upper hand in the constituency.

It may be noted that Kadiri has minorities forming the majority population. The party cadre is left in a confusion as to who will get the party ticket.

In Dharmavaram, the TDP leadership recently made Paritala Sri Ram as in charge of the constituency after former legislator Varadapuram Suryanarayana switched his loyalties to the BJP. The opposition to Sri Ram’s candidature, who is a non-local, is growing in the TDP cadre. Leaders of Kapu and Balija communities have openly declared their non-cooperation to Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdary, who is likely to contest from Anantapur urban constituency.

In Kalyanadurgam, the TDP is facing trouble due to the fight between former MLA V Hanumantharaya Chowdary and Madineni Uma Maheswara Naidu groups. Further, the TDP cadre in Rayadurgam, has demanded that the leadership issue ticket to a local leader instead of former minister Kalava Srinivasulu.

In Singanamala reserved constituency, Bandaru Sravani is expecting a ticket this time. But the party cadre is insisting that the TDP leadership field the candidate suggested by them, making it difficult for her to get the seat, opined a political analyst.

ANANTAPUR: The internal squabbles in majority of Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Anantapur district seem to have become a headache to the TDP leadership as they may mar the winning chances of party candidates in the ensuing elections. BK Parthasarathi and S Savitha groups were involved in an open brawl in Penukonda Assembly constituency during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra of TDP recently. Former minister Nimmala Kistappa group is also vying with the two groups in Penukonda. The infighting among the senior party leaders has become a cause for concern, leaving the party cadre in the doldrums, besides damaging the TDP image at a time when the Assembly elections are fast approaching. Most of the TDP leaders are more concerned about securing the ticket rather than strengthening the party at the grassroots level by exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts, opined a political analyst. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Puttaparthi, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy got no support from the TDP cadre during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra. Further, TDP general secretary N Lokesh distanced him during Yuva Galam yatra. A dilemma surrounded the party cadres in Kadiri as leaders Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Attar Chand Basha are involved in a tussle for the upper hand in the constituency. It may be noted that Kadiri has minorities forming the majority population. The party cadre is left in a confusion as to who will get the party ticket. In Dharmavaram, the TDP leadership recently made Paritala Sri Ram as in charge of the constituency after former legislator Varadapuram Suryanarayana switched his loyalties to the BJP. The opposition to Sri Ram’s candidature, who is a non-local, is growing in the TDP cadre. Leaders of Kapu and Balija communities have openly declared their non-cooperation to Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdary, who is likely to contest from Anantapur urban constituency. In Kalyanadurgam, the TDP is facing trouble due to the fight between former MLA V Hanumantharaya Chowdary and Madineni Uma Maheswara Naidu groups. Further, the TDP cadre in Rayadurgam, has demanded that the leadership issue ticket to a local leader instead of former minister Kalava Srinivasulu. In Singanamala reserved constituency, Bandaru Sravani is expecting a ticket this time. But the party cadre is insisting that the TDP leadership field the candidate suggested by them, making it difficult for her to get the seat, opined a political analyst.