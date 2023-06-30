Home States Andhra Pradesh

Internal squabbles hit TDP in Anantapur district

In Puttaparthi, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy got no support from the TDP cadre during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By CP Venugopal Reddy
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The internal squabbles in majority of Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Anantapur district seem to have become a headache to the TDP leadership as they may mar the winning chances of party candidates in the ensuing elections.  

BK Parthasarathi and S Savitha groups were involved in an open brawl in Penukonda Assembly constituency during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra of TDP recently. Former minister Nimmala Kistappa group is also vying with the two groups in Penukonda.   

The infighting among the senior party leaders has become a cause for concern, leaving the party cadre in the doldrums, besides damaging the TDP image at a time when the Assembly elections are fast approaching. Most of the TDP leaders are more concerned about securing the ticket rather than strengthening the party at the grassroots level by exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts, opined a political analyst. 

In Puttaparthi, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy got no support from the TDP cadre during Chaitanya Ratha Yatra. Further, TDP general secretary N Lokesh distanced him during Yuva Galam yatra.
A dilemma surrounded the party cadres in Kadiri as leaders Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Attar Chand Basha are involved in a tussle for the upper hand in the constituency. 

It may be noted that Kadiri has minorities forming the majority population. The party cadre is left in a confusion as to who will get the party ticket.

In Dharmavaram, the TDP leadership recently made Paritala Sri Ram as in charge of the constituency after former legislator Varadapuram Suryanarayana switched his loyalties to the BJP. The opposition to Sri Ram’s candidature, who is a non-local, is growing in the TDP cadre. Leaders of Kapu and Balija communities have openly declared their non-cooperation to Vaikuntam Prabhakar Chowdary, who is likely to contest from Anantapur urban constituency. 

In Kalyanadurgam, the TDP is facing trouble due to the fight between former MLA V Hanumantharaya Chowdary and Madineni Uma Maheswara Naidu groups. Further, the TDP cadre in Rayadurgam, has demanded that the leadership issue ticket to a local leader instead of former minister Kalava Srinivasulu. 
In Singanamala reserved constituency, Bandaru Sravani is expecting a ticket this time. But the party cadre is insisting that the TDP leadership field the candidate suggested by them, making it difficult for her to get the seat, opined a political analyst.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election TDP leadership
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp