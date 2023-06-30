Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan demeaned Vaarahi with ride: Minister Ambati Rambabu

Going a step further, Ambati criticised both Pawan Kalyan and Naidu of remembering Andhra Pradesh only when it is time for elections.

' Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu addressing the media on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Thursday found fault with the actor-politician for riding a campaign vehicle named after Goddess Vaarahi.

Speaking to media persons, he said Vaarahi became Varahi (pig) after Pawan Kalyan started riding the campaign vehicle. “I am not demeaning anyone or any beliefs. I am only saying that Pawan Kalyan is riding a pig and shaking his body like a possessed while delivering his speeches,” he observed.

The minister wondered what was wrong in making political comments by the Chief Minister at the Amma Vodi aid distribution programme. “It is better than spewing lies standing atop a vehicle named after a Goddess,” he remarked. 

Mocking comments of the JSP chief that there was a story behind flashing his slipper at a public meeting, Ambati said there was also a story behind Pawan Kalyan’s tonsuring several years ago. 

Continuing from where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended his criticism of Pawan Kalyan in his Kurupam meeting on Wednesday, Ambati said, “There is a story behind everything that the JSP chief does. There is a story behind losing his slippers, there is a story behind meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, there is a story behind his marriages and than again behind his divorces. I can only conclude that he may be a hero in movies, but he is a villain in politics.”  

Taking offence at the JSP chief’s demand that Jagan should go from AP, Ambati asked why should he go. “Will you come? But you say you don’t know. If there is anyone who should go, it is Pawan Kalyan and Naidu, who do not even have their houses in the State,” he asserted.

Going a step further, Ambati criticised both Pawan Kalyan and Naidu of remembering Andhra Pradesh only when it is time for elections and after elections, they simply ignore the State and go back to Hyderabad.  

As for Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, he dismissed it as voiceless.  He cautioned people against the evil forces and urged them to remember what Jagan has been doing for their well-being.

