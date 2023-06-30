Rythu Bazaars in Kadapa, Kurnool start selling tomatoes at Rs 50 a kg

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the prices of tomatoes, the main ingredient of many Indian dishes, skyrocketing, the State government has started selling the vegetable at Rs 50 a kg at Rythu Bazaars, bringing some relief to the people. The marketing department started selling tomatoes at Rythu Bazaars in Kadapa and Kurnool on Thursday. “The sale of tomatoes at a subsidised price will start in more districts on Friday. All the districts in the State will be covered gradually,” said Rythu Bazaars CEO Nanda Kishore.

“We are expecting the present shortage of tomatoes in the market will be over within a short period and the same has been informed by the Centre. The reason for the escalation of prices is reported to be a mismatch between the demand and supply,” he explained.

One of the reasons for the decline in the supply of vegetables is said to be unseasonal rains affecting crop production in the areas where it is largely grown. “At present, tomatoes are available on a large scale in Madanapalle. Not just the State government, but even traders from other States are dependent on Madanapalle market for supplies. Based on the supply and arrivals at the market, we are procuring the product to sell at Rythu Bazaars. On Wednesday and Thursday, there has been a limited stock and we expect it to improve. In the next couple of days, we are planning to supply tomatoes to Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam and other districts,” Nanda Kishore elaborated.

According to sources, the prices of tomatoes in the open market are fluctuating. In Madanapalle, the tomato was priced at Rs 70 a kg on Wednesday morning and by the evening it touched Rs 135. The next day, it has gone up to Rs 85 per kg. The government is procuring tomatoes based on the indents sent by Rythu Bazaars. No restriction has been fixed on the quantity of tomatoes being sold at Rs 50 a kg to consumers now.

“We are expecting subsidised tomatoes by Friday. We have placed an indent for 10 tonnes,” said Ramesh, executive officer of Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada. Rythu Bazaars in Rajamahendravaram have also placed indents for the same quantity of tomatoes.

The marketing department officially launched the sale of tomatoes at a subsidised price at C Camp Rythu Bazaar in Kurnool city, which is one of the biggest in the State. Rythu Bazaar estate officer T Harish Kumar said, “We received 7 tonnes of tomatoes from Madanapalle market. The total quantity was allocated the three Rythu Bazaars in Kurnool city.”

In Kadapa, 2 metric tonnes of tomatoes were supplied to Rythu Bazaars. However, it was alleged that subsidised tomatoes were sold at a premium price in the open market.

“A part of subsidised tomatoes was sold at a high price to hotels, messes and private vegetable stalls,” alleged AP Rythu Sangham district secretary B Dastagiri. “At present, we have not been provided with any information concerning the availability of subsidised tomatoes in Visakhapatnam Rythu Bazaars. A notification will be sent to us one day before. After that, subsidised tomatoes will be supplied to Rythu Bazaars,” said the Assistant Director of Agricultural Marketing, Visakhapatnam.

