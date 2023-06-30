Seven injured, two in critical condition after reactor blasts at private pharma lab in AP

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven people have been injured after a reactor blasted n a private pharmaceutical lab in Atchutapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone, in the Anakapalli locality of Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Two people have been reported to be in critical condition. At 12 pm, there was a huge blast in the Sahiti Pharma unit, and huge plumes of black smoke and fire billowed in the sky creating panic in the area. Soon after the blast, employees from the pharma unit were reported running out.

Around 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring down the fire. Anakapalle SP Murali Krishna, who rushed to the spot along with his men, told mediapersons that at the time of the accident, 35 people were present in the unit and 28 of them came out. "Seven people were injured and the condition of two of them is critical," he said.

The injured were rushed to King George Hospital and admitted to the burns ward. Meanwhile, it is suspected that the reactor blast might have occurred due to a leak in the solvent unit. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

#BreakingNews: Two persons died and few more fear trapped in a reactor blast in #SahitiPhrama at #Achyuthapuram #SEZ, #Visakhapatnam. Rescue operations underway @NewIndianXpress #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/0SS96rYINd

— TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) June 30, 2023

The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna. Two people suffered severe injuries from the fire and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Huge plumes of black smoke and fire billow after a reactor blast.

"A reactor explosion was reported in a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli. In the blast, two persons received severe burning injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. A case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out on how the incident took place and whether there is any negligence from the management," Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna said.

He said that more than four fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire and conduct rescue operations alongside the police teams.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

