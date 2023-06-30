Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swindler property broker and wife kidnapped in Andhra, four held

Bandaru Veera Manikanta, Grandhi Brahmaiah, Komarapu Sai Nikhil and Singamreddi Pradeep Reddy were arrested. Another accused in the case, Sunny is absconding.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a couple in Visakhapatnam due to disputes over a land deal. The incident comes days after the confinement of Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana’s kin and auditor. 

Bandaru Veera Manikanta, Grandhi Brahmaiah, Komarapu Sai Nikhil and Singamreddi Pradeep Reddy were arrested. Another accused in the case, Sunny is absconding.

City police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma said P Srinivasa Rao, who runs a real estate brokerage firm and has been booked for cheating customers previously, and his wife were abducted from Akkayyapalem in two cars on Wednesday.

The couple lived in Vijayawada before shifting to Port City. When the cars stopped at Kokkiraipalli in Yelamanchili mandal, the couple raised an alarm, following which the accused let Lakshmi go and fled with her husband. Later,  Lakshmi alerted the police, who traced Rao in Kathipudi.

‘Abductors, victims knew each other’

Police arrested four of the five accused while they were heading to Vijayawada. Revealing that the abductors and the victims knew each other, Varma said Rao and his associates, Manoj Kumar, Raviteja, Vagdevi and Naveen, had established a real estate brokarage firm - MK Constructions - in 2019. They would mediate between property buyers and sellers for commission. The company has been accused of cheating investors, including three of the four arrested people.

The four kidnappers have alleged that Rao and his associates swindled `60 lakh from them. Post the Covid-pandemic, as many as 39 investors lodged a complaint against the company with the Patamata police station under the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. Stating that Rao had a record of criminal cases, the police commissioner said he has been booked for cheating at Narsipatnam, Kanchikacherla and Vijayawada, cheque bounce of Rs 20 lakh at Rajanagaram. He has also served an 11-month jail term.

After being released, Rao began working as a volunteer in an NGO at Ravulapalem where he took Rs 20 lakh from Manikanta to pay investors and did not repay him. “Following this, some of Rao’s victims, including Manikanta, Brahmaiah, Nikhil, and their two accomplices Pradeep Reddy and Sunny, abducted Rao and Lakshmi,” Varma said.

The four accused were arrested under IPC Sections 354, 365, and 323 read with 34. Further investigation in underway.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Couple kidnap Land deal dispute
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp