Swindler property broker and wife kidnapped in Andhra, four held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a couple in Visakhapatnam due to disputes over a land deal. The incident comes days after the confinement of Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana’s kin and auditor.

Bandaru Veera Manikanta, Grandhi Brahmaiah, Komarapu Sai Nikhil and Singamreddi Pradeep Reddy were arrested. Another accused in the case, Sunny is absconding.

City police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma said P Srinivasa Rao, who runs a real estate brokerage firm and has been booked for cheating customers previously, and his wife were abducted from Akkayyapalem in two cars on Wednesday.

The couple lived in Vijayawada before shifting to Port City. When the cars stopped at Kokkiraipalli in Yelamanchili mandal, the couple raised an alarm, following which the accused let Lakshmi go and fled with her husband. Later, Lakshmi alerted the police, who traced Rao in Kathipudi.

‘Abductors, victims knew each other’

Police arrested four of the five accused while they were heading to Vijayawada. Revealing that the abductors and the victims knew each other, Varma said Rao and his associates, Manoj Kumar, Raviteja, Vagdevi and Naveen, had established a real estate brokarage firm - MK Constructions - in 2019. They would mediate between property buyers and sellers for commission. The company has been accused of cheating investors, including three of the four arrested people.

The four kidnappers have alleged that Rao and his associates swindled `60 lakh from them. Post the Covid-pandemic, as many as 39 investors lodged a complaint against the company with the Patamata police station under the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. Stating that Rao had a record of criminal cases, the police commissioner said he has been booked for cheating at Narsipatnam, Kanchikacherla and Vijayawada, cheque bounce of Rs 20 lakh at Rajanagaram. He has also served an 11-month jail term.

After being released, Rao began working as a volunteer in an NGO at Ravulapalem where he took Rs 20 lakh from Manikanta to pay investors and did not repay him. “Following this, some of Rao’s victims, including Manikanta, Brahmaiah, Nikhil, and their two accomplices Pradeep Reddy and Sunny, abducted Rao and Lakshmi,” Varma said.

The four accused were arrested under IPC Sections 354, 365, and 323 read with 34. Further investigation in underway.

