Unlike YSRC, Jana Sena will strive for BC unity: Pawan Kalyan

The JSP chief said he desires to see a day when a person from Backward Classes like Setti Balija becomes the Chief Minister of the State.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

'Janasena chief Pavan Kalyan during Varahi yatra on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is committed to the political empowerment of Backward Classes, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said unlike the YSRC, which focuses on dividing BCs on the sub-caste basis, the JSP will strive for unity among them. 

Addressing a meeting with leaders of Setti Balija and Gouda communities, prominent BC castes of Andhra Pradesh, at Bhimavaram on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSRC adopted divide and rule policy of British to weaken BCs. “I fully support the unity of sub-castes under Setti Balijas and having a common name like Goud like in Telangana,” he averred. 

Stating that his party is deeply committed to BC welfare, Pawan Kalyan criticised the YSRC for reducing reservations for BCs in local body elections in the State from 33 to 24%, which did grave injustice to 16,000 BCs.

 He said internal conflicts in numerically strong communities like Setti Balijas distance them from power and underlined the need for unity of BCs under a strong leader like Sardar Gouthu Latchanna. 

The JSP chief said he desires to see a day when a person from Backward Classes like Setti Balija becomes the Chief Minister of the State. “For that to happen, strong unity among BCs is a must. I completely support you,” he vowed. 

He found fault with the YSRC for creating 56 corporations for making them political rehabilitation centres. “Though BC supporters of YSRC were made chairpersons and directors, no funds were released to the corporations. With no funding what is the point of having corporations,” he sought to know. 

Pawan Kalyan found fault with the YSRC for promoting cheap liquor in the name of total prohibition and in the process destroying traditional income sources of Setti Balijas and Goudas. “Total prohibition is not possible, as proved earlier also. Why because, we have borders with Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Naidu and Telangana, giving scope for bootlegging.  Instead, it is better to continue the old excise policy with modifications like reserving a part of the alcohol business to communities like Setti Balijas and Goudas. The JSP will include it in the party manifesto,” he promised.

