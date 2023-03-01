Andhra Pradesh: Crackdown on child marriages in Bapatla district 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Cracking a whip on the rising number of underage marriages in Bapatla district, the adminstration is conducting awareness programmes to prevent child marriages. A surge in the number of underage marriages was reported following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

On the directions of district collector Vijaya Krishnan, officials conducted a survey and identified over 15 pregnant girls, aged between 15-17. However, only three girls could be traced as the rest of them migrated to other places. Krishnan recently held an awareness programme for pregnant teenagers and enquired about their health. She also expressed dismay over the working of the ICDS and Women and Child Welfare departments.

She also instructed officials to implement the rules and regulations at the ground-level to change the current situation. Arrangements are underway for a survey to identify the reasons and circumstances that force parents to marry off their young children.

At 35.4%, the erstwhile Guntur district stood fourth in the State in child marriages, according to the National Family and Health Survey-5. The ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) officials have prevented nine child marriages in the past few months. Officials noted that despite their efforts, underage marriages were still prevalent in the district, severely affecting 12 to 15-year-old girls.

Officials also identified there were as many as 610 out-of-school children. Bapatla district ICDS project director K Uma said poor financial conditions of families and sole bread winners getting addicted to alcohol, gambling and other activities were the main reasons for child marriages.

“We counselled both families, more specifically the the groom’s family as in such cases it is often older men marrying young girls,” she explained.

Meanwhile, officials have so far enrolled 28 girls who had dropped out of school after child marriages to local government and gurukul schools.

In coordination with the education, health and police departments, the ICDS officials are conducting awareness programmes at all schools, villages and ward secretariats as well.

GUNTUR: Cracking a whip on the rising number of underage marriages in Bapatla district, the adminstration is conducting awareness programmes to prevent child marriages. A surge in the number of underage marriages was reported following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. On the directions of district collector Vijaya Krishnan, officials conducted a survey and identified over 15 pregnant girls, aged between 15-17. However, only three girls could be traced as the rest of them migrated to other places. Krishnan recently held an awareness programme for pregnant teenagers and enquired about their health. She also expressed dismay over the working of the ICDS and Women and Child Welfare departments. She also instructed officials to implement the rules and regulations at the ground-level to change the current situation. Arrangements are underway for a survey to identify the reasons and circumstances that force parents to marry off their young children. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At 35.4%, the erstwhile Guntur district stood fourth in the State in child marriages, according to the National Family and Health Survey-5. The ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) officials have prevented nine child marriages in the past few months. Officials noted that despite their efforts, underage marriages were still prevalent in the district, severely affecting 12 to 15-year-old girls. Officials also identified there were as many as 610 out-of-school children. Bapatla district ICDS project director K Uma said poor financial conditions of families and sole bread winners getting addicted to alcohol, gambling and other activities were the main reasons for child marriages. “We counselled both families, more specifically the the groom’s family as in such cases it is often older men marrying young girls,” she explained. Meanwhile, officials have so far enrolled 28 girls who had dropped out of school after child marriages to local government and gurukul schools. In coordination with the education, health and police departments, the ICDS officials are conducting awareness programmes at all schools, villages and ward secretariats as well.