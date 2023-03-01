Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID summons TDP leader and kin in Amaravati land case

While some of them were summoned as accused in the case, the others were issued notices for investigation as witnesses.

Published: 01st March 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

FP Narayana. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Days after the Andhra Pradesh CID (APCID) carried out searches at the residences of former minister and TDP leader P Narayana and his family members in Hyderabad, the probe agency served notices on them for questioning in the alleged Amaravati assigned lands scam. The CID asked Narayana to appear before it on March 6 and the other family members on March 7 or 8.

While some of them were summoned as accused in the case, the others were issued notices for investigation as witnesses.

According to CID officials, the notices were served in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in designing the master plan of the capital city and the alignment of the inner ring road. 

ALSO READ | CID raids at TDP leader’s houses in Hyderabad

Notices were served on the TDP leader, his wife Ramadevi, Potturi Prameela, an employee of NSPIRA Management Services, a company operated by Narayana’s son-in-law Puneeth Kothapa, and KPV Anjani Kumar alias Bobby, MD of Ramakrishna Housing, as accused in the case under CrPC Section 41 A, asking them to appear before the CID on March 6. 

ALSO READ | TDP leader P Narayana’s case reffered to sessions court

Meanwhile, notices were issued to Narayana’s daughters, P Sindhura and P Sharini, son-in-law Punneeth Kothapa, and a relative Varun Kumar Kothapa under Section 160 of CrPC, summoning them for investigation as witnesses on March 7 or 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Narayana Amaravati assigned lands scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp