CID summons TDP leader and kin in Amaravati land case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the Andhra Pradesh CID (APCID) carried out searches at the residences of former minister and TDP leader P Narayana and his family members in Hyderabad, the probe agency served notices on them for questioning in the alleged Amaravati assigned lands scam. The CID asked Narayana to appear before it on March 6 and the other family members on March 7 or 8.

While some of them were summoned as accused in the case, the others were issued notices for investigation as witnesses.

According to CID officials, the notices were served in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in designing the master plan of the capital city and the alignment of the inner ring road.

Notices were served on the TDP leader, his wife Ramadevi, Potturi Prameela, an employee of NSPIRA Management Services, a company operated by Narayana’s son-in-law Puneeth Kothapa, and KPV Anjani Kumar alias Bobby, MD of Ramakrishna Housing, as accused in the case under CrPC Section 41 A, asking them to appear before the CID on March 6.

Meanwhile, notices were issued to Narayana’s daughters, P Sindhura and P Sharini, son-in-law Punneeth Kothapa, and a relative Varun Kumar Kothapa under Section 160 of CrPC, summoning them for investigation as witnesses on March 7 or 8.

