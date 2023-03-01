Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Science Day celebrated at VIT-AP University 

Padmasri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman and board member of Cyient who attended the program as the chief guest inaugurated the event.

Published: 01st March 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

VIT-AP University

VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, incubation and entrepreneur cell of VIT-AP University jointly organised National Science Day at VIT-AP campus on Tuesday to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof CV Raman in 1928.

Padmasri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman and board member of Cyient who attended the program as the chief guest inaugurated the event. Dr Rakeshwar Bandichhor, vice-president and head of Chemistry Dr Reddy’s Labs, Satish Rajamani IT-Leader, entrepreneur, leadership coach and adjunct professor, New Jersey attended the program as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said that innovation has a vital role to play in new inventions and research which helps to pursue new interests, and makes you hone your problem-solving skills.

Adding more on the discovery of the Raman Effect, Dr S V Kota Reddy, V-C of VIT-AP University said the Government must allocate more funds for the research process as it is the most valuable tool to understand the complexities of a problem.

Though India stands in the 5th place in terms of publications and patents, the number of publications India as a big country publishes every year is less compared to China and USA, he said. He also gave an overview of the total number of patents and publications from India in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Science Day VIT-AP University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp