National Science Day celebrated at VIT-AP University 

VIJAYAWADA: School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, incubation and entrepreneur cell of VIT-AP University jointly organised National Science Day at VIT-AP campus on Tuesday to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof CV Raman in 1928.

Padmasri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman and board member of Cyient who attended the program as the chief guest inaugurated the event. Dr Rakeshwar Bandichhor, vice-president and head of Chemistry Dr Reddy’s Labs, Satish Rajamani IT-Leader, entrepreneur, leadership coach and adjunct professor, New Jersey attended the program as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said that innovation has a vital role to play in new inventions and research which helps to pursue new interests, and makes you hone your problem-solving skills.

Adding more on the discovery of the Raman Effect, Dr S V Kota Reddy, V-C of VIT-AP University said the Government must allocate more funds for the research process as it is the most valuable tool to understand the complexities of a problem.

Though India stands in the 5th place in terms of publications and patents, the number of publications India as a big country publishes every year is less compared to China and USA, he said. He also gave an overview of the total number of patents and publications from India in 2022.

