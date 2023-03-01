Police Duty Meet in AP: DGP lauds police contingent for securing third place

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the AP Police contingent for winning six medals, including two gold, three silver and one bronze and securing third place at the 66th All India Police Duty Meet-2023 held from February 13-17 in Bhopal.

On the occasion, the DGP awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 cash prizes to the gold, silver and bronze medal winners respectively on Tuesday. At the same time, the DGP announced Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh amount as increments to the police officers who won gold, silver and bronze medals and excelled in their duties, especially in the department.

The five-day All India Police Duty meeting held in Bhopal was attended by around 2,000 police personnel from 28 teams of 24 State police units, including police personnel from a central police organisation.

The AP Police contingent led by IG sports & welfare LKV Ranga Rao took part in the scientific aid to investigation, forensic science written test, lifting & packing and forwarding of exhibits, crime scene photography, computer awareness, programming ability competitions held under 11 departments and secured third place overall.

