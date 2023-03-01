Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three secretariat staff suspended by Guntur Municipal Corporation

Kirthi Chekuri also warned that stern action would be taken against those who fail to fulfill their assigned duties properly.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri issued orders suspending three secretariat employees for being negligent in performing their duties here on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Guntur Municipal Corporation  has prepared a special action plan to achieve 100 per cent collection of property tax by the end of March month. But a few secretariat staff have been very negligent and are not delivering their duties properly, she added. 

During her outdoor and surprise inspections to ward secretariats, civic chief has observed that a few staff members are not attending duties regularly and some are only coming to office to keep present in the attendance register. K Satya Sravani, Radhika Marasu, B Rajani of 86, 38 and 41 ward secretariats were suspended respectively and show cause notices were issued to three revenue inspectors and admin secretaries.

