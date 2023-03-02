Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 watchmen murdered in Guntur, 2 minors held

As the two crimes happened in a similar manner and the both deceased were stabbed to death, the police suspected that there might be a connection between the two cases.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two watchmen were allegedly murdered by two minors in Guntur city on Wednesday. The police arrested the two minors within a few hours after the crime was reported. According to the sources, the deceased K Sri ram Krupanidhi has been working as a night watchman at an automobile showroom in Nallapadu from the past ten days. On Wednesday early morning when the shop staff went to the showroom, Sriram was found dead. The staff personnel immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident the deceased B Sambasivarao, who was working as a watchman at a government-run walk in liquor showroom in Arundalpet was also found dead.

As the two crimes happened in a similar manner and the both deceased were stabbed to death, the police suspected that there might be a connection between the two cases. Guntur range DIG Trivikrama Varma, SP Arif Hafeez inspected the crime spots and enquired about the details.

The police filed cases at Nallapadu and Arundalpet police stations and started an investigation. They collected clues with the help of dogs squad and clues team. Under the instructions of SP Arif Hafeez, three special teams were formed and launched a probe. After inspecting CCTV footage and using advanced technology, the police found the two accused at Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony and identified them as minors.

They took them into custody and during the interrogation, the accused accepted their crimes. The police also found out that the two minors broke into three shops, involved in a robbery in Arundalpet and attempted to kill another person.SP lauded the entire team for nabbing the accused within a few hours after the crime was reported and distributed rewards to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp