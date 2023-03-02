2 watchmen murdered in Guntur, 2 minors held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two watchmen were allegedly murdered by two minors in Guntur city on Wednesday. The police arrested the two minors within a few hours after the crime was reported. According to the sources, the deceased K Sri ram Krupanidhi has been working as a night watchman at an automobile showroom in Nallapadu from the past ten days. On Wednesday early morning when the shop staff went to the showroom, Sriram was found dead. The staff personnel immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident the deceased B Sambasivarao, who was working as a watchman at a government-run walk in liquor showroom in Arundalpet was also found dead.

As the two crimes happened in a similar manner and the both deceased were stabbed to death, the police suspected that there might be a connection between the two cases. Guntur range DIG Trivikrama Varma, SP Arif Hafeez inspected the crime spots and enquired about the details.

The police filed cases at Nallapadu and Arundalpet police stations and started an investigation. They collected clues with the help of dogs squad and clues team. Under the instructions of SP Arif Hafeez, three special teams were formed and launched a probe. After inspecting CCTV footage and using advanced technology, the police found the two accused at Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony and identified them as minors.

They took them into custody and during the interrogation, the accused accepted their crimes. The police also found out that the two minors broke into three shops, involved in a robbery in Arundalpet and attempted to kill another person.SP lauded the entire team for nabbing the accused within a few hours after the crime was reported and distributed rewards to them.

