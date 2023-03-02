Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt schemes lauded for priortising education sector

UN Special Consultative Status member V Shakin Kumar hailed the State government for prioritising education sector through Nadu-Nedu and implementing various welfare programmes under Navaratnalu.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for implementing various schemes to empower women, United Nations’ Special Consultative Status member V Shakin Kumar said plans are being formulated to provide international marketing facilities for products being manufactured by women in urban local bodies under the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) She Trades initiative. 

Shakin called on Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y Sri Lakshmi on Wednesday and held discussions on how to help women in urban areas under MEPMA (Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas) through She Trades.

He further hailed the State government for prioritising education sector through Nadu-Nedu and implementing various welfare programmes under Navaratnalu.MEPMA Director V Vijayalakshmi explained about the marketing facilities being provided to MEPMA women.

