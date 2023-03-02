AP’s SLSC model being followed by 18 States, says BEE DG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has announced that the State level Steering Committee (SLSC) model of Andhra Pradesh is being followed by 18 States across the country for effective implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency activities for achieving substantial savings in energy, strengthening the sustainability of economy and ultimately helps for achieving the national climate change targets by reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

During the BEE Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday, Director General of BEE Abhay Bakre said 18 States, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Tripura, are following the model of AP and Kerala in constituting the SLSC headed by the Chief Secretary involving all the key departments for effective monitoring and implementation of energy efficiency programmes at all levels in the State.

AP had constituted the SLSC around two years ago. This helped the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the State Designated Agency (SDA), to excel in energy efficiency and reach many milestones.

Recognising the exemplary performance of Chief Executive Officer of APSECM A Chandrasekhara Reddy and immense contribution of APSECM in coordinating, regulating and enforcing the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act at the State level and vital role being played in carrying out energy conservation and energy efficiency activities and implementing different schemes formulated by the Centre, the BEE DG felicitated the APSECM CEO. “The persistent efforts and passion for energy efficiency helped the APSECM to win the first prize of National Energy Conservation Award 2022.

In a series of its successful implementation of various energy efficiency programs, the BEE held investment bazaar conference with the support of AP through the APSECM in Visakhapatnam for the first time in the country.

The Vizag programme paved the way for other States to organise similar investment bazaars and ultimately helped in identifying 73 energy efficiency financing projects worth of Rs 2,500 crore from all the States, out of which around 30 energy efficiency projects were identified by the BEE facilitation centre worth Rs 400 crore and AP stood as front runner State in identifying energy efficiency financing projects. The BEE will fully support AP in realising the identified energy efficiency projects worth Rs 400 crore in a phased manner,” the DG said.

As per the preliminary assessment of BEE, out of the total energy demand of 65,830 MU per annum in the State, energy saving potential of AP is estimated to the tune of 26% (16,875 MU) worth Rs 11,779 crore by implementing different energy efficiency programmes covering various sectors of the State.

AP has achieved energy savings of 5,608 MU worth Rs 3,914 crore annually for the last three to four years by implementing several energy efficiency programmes, out of which substantial savings of energy to the tune of 3,430 MU were achieved through the Government of India mandatory Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme alone. Still there is a potential to tap around 11,200 MU energy savings worth Rs 7,800 crore in a phased manner to avoid wastage of energy and protect the environment by reducing CO2 emissions.

While thanking the BEE for recognising the efforts and providing financial and technical support to the APSECM, the CEO said substantial reduction of energy and national level recognition for the APSECM was possible with the unstinted support of all stakeholders.

