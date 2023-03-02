Chilli prices skyrocket as business peaks at Guntur mirchi yard

Bhandavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The prices of various varieties of mirchi have skyrocketed as the season has begun at Guntur market yard. The business at Asia’s largest mirchi yard is at a brisk pace as the arrivals surpass 1 lakh bags per day.Despite Covid-19 pandemic and black thrips infestation during last season, the prices of mirchi have soared as the demand from foreign countries has increased. According to market experts, the chilli production in other countries decreased due to floods and other calamities. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi increased due to its rich quality and pungency.

With the increase in exports the prices have increased by Rs 1,000 per quintal in the past one week. The prices of all varieties of mirchi are between Rs 23,000 and Rs 26,000 per quintal. Speaking about the increasing popularity of 341 variety, which is at the top of the buyers’ list, Madhu Babu, a businessman at mirchi yard, told TNIE that this variety of mirchi has a rich red colour, hot flavour and is predominantly grown in the erstwhile Guntur, Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh, Khammam district in Telangana. The fertile soil and Guntur mirchi market nearby led to the popularity of their variety worldwide and became one of the most popular varieties for international buyers.

The market experts are predicting that considering the decrease in cultivation of mirchi this season, the demand might increase further in the coming days, which will result in the continuation of high prices of all varieties. Meanwhile, as the prices are high, over 90% of the mirchi stock stored in the nearby cold storage was cleared.

GUNTUR: The prices of various varieties of mirchi have skyrocketed as the season has begun at Guntur market yard. The business at Asia’s largest mirchi yard is at a brisk pace as the arrivals surpass 1 lakh bags per day.Despite Covid-19 pandemic and black thrips infestation during last season, the prices of mirchi have soared as the demand from foreign countries has increased. According to market experts, the chilli production in other countries decreased due to floods and other calamities. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi increased due to its rich quality and pungency. With the increase in exports the prices have increased by Rs 1,000 per quintal in the past one week. The prices of all varieties of mirchi are between Rs 23,000 and Rs 26,000 per quintal. Speaking about the increasing popularity of 341 variety, which is at the top of the buyers’ list, Madhu Babu, a businessman at mirchi yard, told TNIE that this variety of mirchi has a rich red colour, hot flavour and is predominantly grown in the erstwhile Guntur, Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh, Khammam district in Telangana. The fertile soil and Guntur mirchi market nearby led to the popularity of their variety worldwide and became one of the most popular varieties for international buyers. The market experts are predicting that considering the decrease in cultivation of mirchi this season, the demand might increase further in the coming days, which will result in the continuation of high prices of all varieties. Meanwhile, as the prices are high, over 90% of the mirchi stock stored in the nearby cold storage was cleared.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });