Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chilli prices skyrocket as business peaks at Guntur mirchi yard

According to market experts, the chilli production  in other countries decreased due to floods and other calamities.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The prices of all varieties of mirchi have skyrocketed as international orders increased after two years.

By Bhandavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The prices of various varieties of mirchi have skyrocketed as the season has begun at Guntur market yard. The business at Asia’s largest mirchi yard is at a brisk pace as the arrivals surpass 1 lakh bags per day.Despite Covid-19 pandemic and black thrips infestation during last season, the prices of mirchi have soared as the demand from foreign countries has increased. According to market experts, the chilli production  in other countries decreased due to floods and other calamities. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi increased due to its rich quality and pungency.

With the increase in exports the prices have increased by Rs 1,000 per quintal in the past one week. The prices of all varieties of mirchi are between Rs 23,000 and Rs 26,000 per quintal. Speaking about the increasing popularity of 341 variety, which is at the top of the buyers’ list, Madhu Babu, a businessman at mirchi yard, told TNIE that this variety of mirchi has a rich red colour, hot flavour and is predominantly grown in the erstwhile Guntur, Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh, Khammam district in Telangana. The fertile soil and Guntur mirchi market nearby led to the popularity of their variety worldwide and became one of the most popular varieties for international buyers.

The market experts are predicting that considering the decrease in cultivation of mirchi this season, the demand might increase further in the coming days, which will result in the continuation of high prices of all varieties. Meanwhile, as the prices are high, over 90% of the mirchi stock stored in the nearby cold storage was cleared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp