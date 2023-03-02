Home States Andhra Pradesh

Control drug menace in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh writes to PM

He alleged that the YSRC government in AP had shown lukewarm interest in controlling the drug menace.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has become an epicentre of drugs in India in the past four years, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue of drug menace in AP and conduct a thorough inquiry into the deadly and destructive network that is intent on pushing the State into an abyss of irrecoverable ruin.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “It is alarming that drugs are now available indiscriminately across the State, drawing more and more youngsters to drug abuse. Drug menace has entered and adversely impacted schools and colleges. AP is among the top five States in the country in suicides caused by drug abuse and alcohol. As many as 571 youngsters ended their lives. The 2021-2022 report on ‘Smuggling in India’ released by the DRI categorically placed Andhra Pradesh on top of the list. In the period corresponding to the report, 18,267.84 kg of narcotics were seized in AP. While the drug menace has adversely impacted schoolchildren, especially in Kandukur and Anakapalle regions, the crime rate across the State has increased manifold. Unfortunately, drugs are now being smuggled even to Tirumala Hills.”

He alleged that the YSRC government in AP had shown lukewarm interest in controlling the drug menace. “It is concerning that even officials are evading accountability for tackling the drug menace,” he alleged.
He also wrote letters to the Union Home Secretary and the Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Comments

