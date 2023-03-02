Conviction-based policing yielded results: Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Conviction-based policing has yielded promising results in Andhra Pradesh as convictions in crimes against women and children have increased manifold, Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy said on Wednesday after inaugurating various facilities at Jampet reserve police quarters in East Godavari district.

Reiterating the commitment of the State police towards the safety and security of vulnerable sections of the society, the DGP said they have prioritised investigation and trial in POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and rape cases. He further asserted that they are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the accused in these cases are convicted.

The DGP said district superintendents of police (SPs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and inspector rank officers at every level have been instructed to monitor at least five POCSO cases in order to maintain transparency and speedy trial process.

“In a record time, police filed chargesheets in as many as 108 cases pertaining to crimes against women and children. Of the total, accused in 48 cases were awarded life imprisonment or jail term for seven to 25 years, judgement was reserved in 13 cases, while investigation in 47 cases is nearing completion,” Reddy elaborated.

He further pointed out that chargesheets have been filed in Rayachoti rape and murder case, Konaseema rape and murder attempt case, Eluru mother and daughter murder case, harassment and murder attempt against college student in Bapatla and murder of visually- impaired minor girl in Tadepalli.He noted that East Godavari district police were playing a crucial role in curtailing transportation of ganja and illicitly distilled liquor to various parts of the State.

“The average crime rate reported in January and February has seen a decline when compared to previous years. East Godavari police arrested 53 people for smuggling of ganja and formed special teams to control property offences and law and order issues. On the other hand, police played a crucial role in settling 7,183 pending cases through Lok Adalats,” Reddy said. Later, he inaugurated a convention centre.

