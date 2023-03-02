Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drug smuggler caught using mobile phone in Anantapur jail

According to norms, staff members are prohibited from taking mobile phones into the jail.

A drug peddler, who was caught by the Anantapur police recently and was lodged in prison, was caught using a mobile phone in his barrack

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Authorities of the Anantapur district prison seized a mobile phone and a charger from a remand prisoner, Rajpal Singh, who was arrested for smuggling drugs and printing counterfeit currency. D Hirehal police had nabbed Rajpal and seven others in the case two months and lodged them in separate barracks.Police suspect that Rajpal might be using the phone for the past one week. Following the incident, jail authorities shifted all eight prisoners to Central Prison Kadapa on Wednesday.

According to norms, staff members are prohibited from taking mobile phones into the jail. Even the jail superintendent leaves his mobile phone in the office before going for rounds. On learning about the violation, district prison superintendent Shafiul Rahman on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Saraswati block, where Rajpal was lodged, and seized the mobile phone and charger from him.

Officials suspect that prison authorities might have helped Rajpal to get access to the phone inside his barrack.Stating that a departmental probe has been ordered in the matter, Rahman said Rajpal claimed that he found the mobile and charger in the jail. There are 30 inmates in the Saraswati barrack, he added.

CCTV cameras in all corners of the jail

In a similar instance, jail authorities had seized several phones from an accused in the murder case of TDP leader Paritala Ravi. Following this, official had installed CCTV cameras in every corner of the jail

