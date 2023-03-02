Global Investors Summit-2023: Ambani, Jindal, Birla set to attend investors summit

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Industry bigwigs like Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Jindal steel & Power Limited chairman Naveen Jindal, founder and chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, and co-founder and former CEO of Tesla Martin Eberhard will attend the Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam, IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said in an exclusive interview with TNIE.

He added that Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani will also be present.Representatives from as many as 20-25 countries, including the European Indian Chamber of Commerce that represents 26 countries in Europe, are expected to attend the summit. “Companies of all those attending the summit have their presence in AP. Some of them might expand their businesses, come up with new proposals, or give their testimonials about the State,” he said.

On plans for upskilling and creating jobs for youth, the minister explained that the government is planning to start 175 skill hubs and one skill university to prepare people as per the industry requirements. “Visakhapatnam will be the engine (of growth) for Andhra Pradesh. We will definitely showcase it as a global IT destination with an environment that no other place in the country has. So, when we come up with a TIER-II destination for the IT sector, Vizag will be ideal as there is a workforce within a radius of 50-100 km,” he elaborated.

On plans for providing support to startups, Gudivada said, “With the three lakh square feet land allocated for startups, we will be coming up with a new iconic tower similar to the T-Hub in Telangana. Probably after the summit, we will beging accepting expressions of interest from organisations so they can come up with a beautiful, world-class design.”

On incentives being offered to attract investments during the summit, he said, “Whoever signs an MoU during the conclave or comes up with a proposal, the government will give land within 30 days. We also have single-window permission, which will be granted by 23 departments in 21 days. And if they start their work within six months, we will offer extra help.”

