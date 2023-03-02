Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam all set for kickstart of investors summit tomorrow

The summit will be an advantage for Vizag, which emerged as the most happening place post bifurcation of the State.

Global Investors Summit-2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is all set for a major event. Arrangements are going on a war footing for the grand kickstart of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Friday.

The summit will be an advantage for Vizag, which emerged as the most happening place post bifurcation of the State. Being the industrial hub of the State, Vizag is set to attract huge investments. According industry circles, the summit will set a new benchmark for industrialisation.

Pharma, marine and IT sectors, which are money spinners for the government, will fetch more revenue though the government is focusing more on green energy. As many as 8,000 to 9,000 delegates are likely to participate in the summit.The city has been decked up for the  summit. Beautification works have been taken up with Rs 100 crore for the two major global events lined up in the city in March.

The two-day event will start with ‘Maa Telugu Talliki Malle Poodanda’ Kuchipudi ballet by noted danseuse  Yamini Reddy. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The summit is showcasing the advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 14 sectors such as IT, agriculture, health, pharma, tourism, MSME, startups, renewable energy, defence, aerospace. handlooms and textiles, logistics, food processing, maritime and others.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikharjun, along with Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, conducted an ASL (Advance Security Liaison) from the airport to the AU Engineering College grounds.

