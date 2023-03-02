Viveka murder case: CBI issues notice to YS Bhaskar Reddy

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued notices to YS Bhaskar Reddy, asking him to appear before it for questioning in the murder of former minister and YSRC leader YS Vivekananda Reddy. Bhaskar is Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s father.

It may be noted that this is the second time the investigation agency has served notices on the YSRC leader in the case. The CBI had earlier summoned Bhaskar on February 23 at Kadapa Central Prison Guest House, but he did not appear for questioning. Citing busy schedule, he sought for an alternate day for appearing before the CBI.

On Wednesday, the probe agency once again served notices on Bhaskar Reddy, asking him to appear before it on March 12 either at the CBI office in Hyderabad or Kadapa. According to CBI sources, one of the accused in the case met Bhaskar Reddy at his house in Pulivendula on the day of murder. CBI sleuths might question him about the meeting, sources added.

It may be recalled that the CBI had reportedly questioned Avinash for five hours on February 24 about the calls he had made on the fateful day to the accused as well as a Rs 40 crore deal allegedly struck with the accused.

