Home States Andhra Pradesh

23 students fall ill after mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district

Over 23 students who felt dizziness, were shifted to hospital. After medical treatment, all the students were discharged.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

food poisoning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after several students fell ill due to food poisoning at BR Ambedkar Gurukul High School in Palnadu district, a similar incident occurred at at Savalyapuram government high school, in which over 23 students were taken ill on Thursday. According to officials, as many as 137 students studying third to fifth classes consumed food served as part of the mid-day meal programme.

After a few hours, as many as 34 students developed stomach ache and vomiting. The school officials immediately informed the matter to the medical staff at Savalyapuram Primary Health Centre, who rushed to the school and treated the students. Over 23 students who felt dizziness, were shifted to hospital. After medical treatment, all the students were discharged.

Having learnt about the incident, District Collector Sivashankar Lotheti issued orders suspending the mid-day meal scheme officer and issued showcause notices to mandal education officer Sambasiva Rao, school headmaster J Srinivasa Rao, and District Education Officer Venkatappaiah for failing to provide correct information pertaining to students’ illness after having the mid-day meal and take swift action.The food samples were collected and sent to laboratory for testing to ascertain the cause of ‘food poisoning’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp