23 students fall ill after mid-day meal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district

GUNTUR: Days after several students fell ill due to food poisoning at BR Ambedkar Gurukul High School in Palnadu district, a similar incident occurred at at Savalyapuram government high school, in which over 23 students were taken ill on Thursday. According to officials, as many as 137 students studying third to fifth classes consumed food served as part of the mid-day meal programme.

After a few hours, as many as 34 students developed stomach ache and vomiting. The school officials immediately informed the matter to the medical staff at Savalyapuram Primary Health Centre, who rushed to the school and treated the students. Over 23 students who felt dizziness, were shifted to hospital. After medical treatment, all the students were discharged.

Having learnt about the incident, District Collector Sivashankar Lotheti issued orders suspending the mid-day meal scheme officer and issued showcause notices to mandal education officer Sambasiva Rao, school headmaster J Srinivasa Rao, and District Education Officer Venkatappaiah for failing to provide correct information pertaining to students’ illness after having the mid-day meal and take swift action.The food samples were collected and sent to laboratory for testing to ascertain the cause of ‘food poisoning’.

