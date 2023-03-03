Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju hails Party's win in polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju thanked the people of three northeastern States Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland for giving their mandate to the saffron party. In a press release on Thursday, he attributed the victory of the saffron party in the northeastern States to the development agenda of BJP. On the occasion, he reminded that it was the Modi government that constituted a separate ministry for the development of Northeastern States. “For several years, frontal organisations of BJP have been active in the northeastern States and their efforts have yielded results now. The BJP State chief said the Congress was relegated to single digit and in Nagaland, people rejected the grand old party.