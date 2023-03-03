Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh received 340 investment proposals with Rs 13 lakh crore investment: Jagan

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated the Summit, said, “On Friday, 92 MoUs would be executed with an investment of Rs 11.85 lakh crore giving employment to 4 lakh people."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh received 340 investment proposals with an investment of `13 lakh crores, thereby providing employment to nearly six lakh people across 20 Sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday at the inaugural of the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated the Summit, said, “On Friday, 92 MoUs would be executed with an investment of 11.85 lakh crore giving employment to 4 lakh people. The remaining 248 MoUs would be executed tomorrow with an investment of 1.15 lakh crore and employment to 2 lakh people. Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Aurobindo Group, NTPC, IOCL, Jindl Group, and others shall be setting up their business and expanding their businesses in AP.”

“We would like to inform the domestic and international investor community that you mean a lot to us; you are important to us. This we would like to communicate through this Summit,” the CM said.

Through this Summit, we would like to convey our strengths, diversified opportunities the State has to offer, business-friendly environment, its robust infrastructure, and above all commitment towards sustainable, long-term growth through your partnership,'' he added.

The MoUs were signed after inaugurating the Summit.

Extending a welcome hand to the business community from across the globe, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We urge all business leaders to participate and engage and explore the potential of various sectors in the AP. We assure you that we are one phone call away."

From the Summit, Jagan once again made his plans clear on making Visakhapatnam the State's executive capital.

"This beautiful city (of Visakhapatnam) would be our executive capital in the days to come. I will be moving shortly to Visakhapatnam in the days to come," he asserted.

Earlier, the Summit began in the presence of industry bigwigs like Mukesh Ambani of Reliance IndustriesGroup, GM Rao of GMR Group, BV Mohan Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Cyient, Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of Renew Power, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and others who expressed their intent to invest in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, and State government officials were also present.

