AP's Bapatla district admin gears up for MLC elections

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district administration is gearing up to conduct legislative council elections, which is to be held on March 13. After the reorganization of districts, as many as 13 mandal from the erstwhile Prakasam district were added to Bapatla district in which the elections are going to be conducted now.

So the Bapatla district officials in coordination with Prakasam district administration are making required arrangements. As many as 1,789 teachers are present and 26,372 graduates are identified in the district. The officials are expecting that over 28,179 voters will exercise their right to vote in the legislative council elections.

As many as 13 polling booths have been set up for teachers, 27 booths have been set up for graduates in Chirala, Parchur and Addanki constituencies. The election code of conduct has been enforced, the police department has set up statistical surveillance teams at mandal borders to prevent any illegal activities.

Necessary action is being taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the legislative council elections, said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal. He along with district collector Vijaya Krishnan visited the polling booths set up at SR&PM Boys’ High School and YA Women’s College in Chirala recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that all required instructions were given to all concerned officials to prepare the arrangements at strong room set up at SR&PM Boys’ High School. Over 600 police personnel were allotted for election duties.

All arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during polling and precautionary security measures were made to conduct elections in a peaceful manner, he added. They have prepared an plan to conduct training programs for the staff to perform election duties and to students on the working of webcasting.

Over 28,000 to cast vote

1,789 teachers are present and 26,372 graduates are identified in the district. The officials are expecting that over 28,179 voters will exercise their right to vote in the legislative council elections

GUNTUR: Bapatla district administration is gearing up to conduct legislative council elections, which is to be held on March 13. After the reorganization of districts, as many as 13 mandal from the erstwhile Prakasam district were added to Bapatla district in which the elections are going to be conducted now. So the Bapatla district officials in coordination with Prakasam district administration are making required arrangements. As many as 1,789 teachers are present and 26,372 graduates are identified in the district. The officials are expecting that over 28,179 voters will exercise their right to vote in the legislative council elections. As many as 13 polling booths have been set up for teachers, 27 booths have been set up for graduates in Chirala, Parchur and Addanki constituencies. The election code of conduct has been enforced, the police department has set up statistical surveillance teams at mandal borders to prevent any illegal activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Necessary action is being taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the legislative council elections, said Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal. He along with district collector Vijaya Krishnan visited the polling booths set up at SR&PM Boys’ High School and YA Women’s College in Chirala recently. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that all required instructions were given to all concerned officials to prepare the arrangements at strong room set up at SR&PM Boys’ High School. Over 600 police personnel were allotted for election duties. All arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incidents happen during polling and precautionary security measures were made to conduct elections in a peaceful manner, he added. They have prepared an plan to conduct training programs for the staff to perform election duties and to students on the working of webcasting. Over 28,000 to cast vote 1,789 teachers are present and 26,372 graduates are identified in the district. The officials are expecting that over 28,179 voters will exercise their right to vote in the legislative council elections