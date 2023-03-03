Consider home guards as special category: Andhra HC to Police Recruitment Board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to consider home guards as a special category and based on merit in prelims they should be allowed for physical fitness test. Issuing notices to Principal Secretary (Home), Recruitment Board Chairman and DGP, the court asked them to file a detailed counter. Further hearing in the case was adjourned after two weeks.

Home guard Chinta Gopi of Guntur and three other home guards filed a petition in the High Court challenging the Recruitment Board’s decision of not considering home guards as sperate category.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, petitioners’ counsel G Sinu Kumar argued that treating home guards like other candidates and determining cut off marks was not proper.

He pointed out that home guards has 15% quota and they do not fall under the State and subordinate rules as per the GO 97 issued in 2016. He argued that in the notification of the SLPRB, OCs are given 80%, OBCs 70% and SCs and STs 60% as cut off marks and selected for physical fitness test. However, no cut off marks were issued separately for home guards. The government pleader urged the court not to give any interim stay at this juncture and sought time to file counter.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Venkateswarlu directed the Recruitment Board to consider merit of the home guards and not the cut off marks and accordingly allow them for physical fitness test.

