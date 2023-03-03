Home States Andhra Pradesh

Industry pins hopes on GIS for new policies & incentives: AP Chamber

AP Tours and Travels Association president Vijaya Mohan said that agreements worth Rs 25,000 crore will be made at the summit with regard to tourism sector.

FM Buggana Rajender and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath going round the stalls being set up at AU grounds in Vizag | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The GIS is being hosted at right opportune time to boost the State economy. Industry pins hopes of a positive announcement with regard to incentives and new industrial policies, said president of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation Pydah Krishna Prasad.

“Andhra Pradesh has always been an industry friendly state. The initiatives taken up by government to spur industrial and economic growth in the last three years have yielded good results. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh is 11.43 per cent higher than the national GDP of 8.9 per cent. The per capita income has also increased to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020-21 from Rs 1,68,480,” said Krishna Prasad.

“CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving special attention that the State attracts investors. Owing to presence of strong leadership in the State, a large number of top industrialists and delegates from several countries are attending the summit. Besides, single window desk for approvals will go a long way in attracting investors,” he said.

“The GIS is yielding good response when compared to previous summits held in Visakhapatnam. Result may take time but it will create positive buzz. The summit will showcase tourism potential and scope for industries, including IT in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

AP Tours and Travels Association president Vijaya Mohan said that agreements worth Rs 25,000 crore will be made at the summit with regard to tourism sector. “The government was very transparent in land allotment which has been never there in the past. We are expecting something good for tourism as investments will be done in caravan tourism, hop on and  hop off buses and heritage walks,” he said.

Chairman of IT investment committee of ITAAP RL Narayana, said GIS was a great platform to display the potential of AP and sure to increase the confidence of investors to accelerate IT investments in the State.

