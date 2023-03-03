Investors’ summit meant for Jagan’s political gains: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has felt that the Global Investors Summit being organised in Visakhapatnam is not in the interest of the State, but only for political gains. In a fact-sheet released on Thursday, the TDP stated that for the past four years several industrialists have been harassed and now holding the investors summit is only to mislead the people. With the destructive policies and the hatred adopted by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, not even a single industrialist has shown interest in setting up a unit in the State in the last four years, it read.

Pointing out that the foundation stone for the Kadapa steel plant was laid twice, the TDP mentioned in the fact-sheet that the works of the plant did not move any further. Soon after coming to power, Mylavaram solar plants were attacked and the Kia management was subjected to blackmail, while a conspiracy was hatched to shutdown Amara Raja Batteries. Scared of the massive corruption, the Jockey unit migrated to the neighbouring State from Rapthadu in Anantapur district, while the Reliance electronic industry shifted from Tirupati to other State. Franklin Templeton, Data Centre, Lulu and the Titan electrical vehicles unit left Visakhapatnam, the TDP mentioned.

Power holidays have been declared for companies during the YSRC rule while power charges too have been increased heavily. Industrial subsidy amounting to Rs 850 crore has not been paid and the State government has miserably failed to encourage industrialisation, it alleged.

During the TDP regime, three industrial summits were organised in Visakhapatnam and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for a total investment of Rs 16 lakh crore to create employment for 32 lakh people. As the chief minister of the State, N Chandrababu Naidu visited Davos four times, attracted Rs 5 lakh crore investments and generated employment for 5.13 lakh people and this was mentioned in a written reply by the then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in the State Assembly.

The TDP asked the Chief Minister to desist from cheating the public in the name of global summit keeping in view the coming elections and mend the ways to adopt vengeful attitude towards industrialists

The State government has miserably failed to utilise the opportunities for industrial development. It has been harassing even those who have already set up their units, forcing them to leave the State. The funds for welfare and development can be generated only through industrialisation, the TDP stated and felt that the future generations will not excuse Jagan as he is completely destroying the industrial sector for his gains. The TDP ended the fact-sheet with the slogan ‘psycho should go and cycle should come back’.

