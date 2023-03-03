Jagan to inaugurate GIS-2023, eyes Rs 2 lakh crore investments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023 to be held in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Summit at Andhra University Engineering College grounds at 10 am in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and host of state ministers, MPs, MLAs. Gadkari will be delivering the keynote address. Around 25 top industrialists, ambassadors and representatives from 25 different countries, and over 14,000 delegates will be attending the two-day summit.

Prominent industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group, Karan Adani of Adani Ports and SEZ limited, Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Sajjan Jindal of JSW group, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power limited, GM Rao of GMR Group, Krishna M Ella of Bharat Biotech International limited, Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat Group, Arjun Oberoi of Oberoi Group, Sumant Sinha of Renew Power, Sajjan Bhajanka of Century Plyboards, Hari Mohan Bangur of Shree Cement limited, N Srinivasan of The India Cements limited, Preetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Martin Eberhard of Tesla Inc., will also be taking part in the inaugural ceremony.

The Summit expects investments to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. The state government is aiming for realisable investments i.e projects, which can be started within six months to one year after signing MoU.

After the inaugural session, there will be nine parallel sessions held three at a time. They will be on IT, Industrial and Logistics Infrastructure, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, Automotive and Electric Mobility, Start-ups and Innovation, Healthcare and Medical Equipment, Electronics, Agriculture, Food Processing, Aerospace and Defence on the first day.

On the second day, parallel sessions will be held on Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Higher Education, Tourism and Hospitality, Skill Development, Textiles and Apparels, Pharmaceutical and Life sciences.Special high-level session on Transformative Food Systems will also be conducted.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made for the mega event. In accordance with the summit theme--Advantage Andhra Pradesh: Where Abundance Meets Prosperity-- the State government will be highlighting the advantages the State has to offer for various industries, which will help the investors as well as the State to prosper.

“Besides, 974 km coastline, the second longest coastline in the country, Andhra Pradesh has several strategic ports, well connected railway and road network, air connectivity and robust physical infrastructure. Above all, it has well educated and skilled human resources, whose repute is well known all over the world,” said Rajiv Krishna, advisor to State government.

“The main objective is to showcase the State’s conducive atmosphere for investment in various sectors. In fact, in last three to four years, investment in industrial sector and job creation has taken place without much ado. Focus has been on MSME sector, whose numbers have increased phenomenally. Nearly 20, 000 new MSMEs came up in the State creating nearly 5 lakh jobs. At the same time Non-MSMEs, that is large and medium level industries, brought a fresh investment to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore creating 1 lakh jobs,” Rajiv explained.

Further elaborating, he said that industrial projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in sectors like green energy, solar panels, pumped storage and others, which are in different stages of implementation, would be coming up soon. For majority of them land acquisition has been completed, he added.

“Besides, land, water and power, Andhra Pradesh, which is consecutive ranked first in the country in Ease of Doing Business,and has growth rate of 11.43% at constant prices against the country’s growth of 8.9% during 2021-22 in terms of GDP, offers investor friendly environment,” he explained.

10 am Inaugural address by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

1:20 PM Keynote address by Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari

25 top industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Karan Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj invited

Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore investments expected

