Left parties slam Centre for increasing LPG price

CPI State leaders said Modi came to power promising to decrease the prices of essential commodities, but what he did in the last eight years was to play the reverse game.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Left parties slammed the Centre for increasing the price of domestic gas once again, which has put an additional burden on people. They said under the Modi Sarkar, prices of essential commodities touched sky high, and now with the price of domestic gas cylinder nearly touching the Rs 1,200 mark, people are in a dilemma as to how to bear the additional burden.

CPM State leader Ch Babu Rao, who led a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday against the hike in the prices of LPG, said in the last eight years rule of Modi, the price of gas cylinder went from Rs 400 to Rs 1,124. The subsidy on LPG was removed, ultimately burdening the common man, he said.

CPI State leaders said Modi came to power promising to decrease the prices of essential commodities, but what he did in the last eight years was to play the reverse game. The prices of essential commodities, including domestic gas cylinders, have increased abnormally, burdening all sections of people, they said.

