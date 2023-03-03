MEIL to offer 10 e-buses to TTD, move to help cut carbon emission in Tirumala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’s (TTD) plan to decarbonise the pilgrim centre is taking shape with the assistance of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) through the e-bus prototype they are offering.The e-buses will be made and delivered by MEIL’s subsidiary Olectra Greentech Limited.

TTD General Manager Operations Sesha Reddy visited the Olectra factory on Thursday and inspected the prototype electric bus. “We are happy and delighted with the electric bus prototype. We thank MEIL for offering 10 Olectra pure electric buses which will help us reduce carbon emissions on the hill shrine.” Presently, 12 diesel buses ply the Tirumala uphill, transporting pilgrims. However, with the rising crude prices, the shift to electric buses has dual benefit in this eco-sensitive region. It will help cut fuel costs and carbon emissions.

Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director K V Pradeep said, “MEIL is making this modest offering to the Lord and we are happy to be a part of this. It is our way of thanking Lord Venkateswara for his numerous blessings throughout our journey. As we spread goodness and assist in making the ‘Spiritual Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh emission-free, we ask Lord Venkateswara for his continued blessings in our progress and future endeavours. In addition, Olectra is setting up chargers for the e-buses.The Olectra electric buses will help in TTD’s transition to a clean transport system.”

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’s (TTD) plan to decarbonise the pilgrim centre is taking shape with the assistance of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) through the e-bus prototype they are offering.The e-buses will be made and delivered by MEIL’s subsidiary Olectra Greentech Limited. TTD General Manager Operations Sesha Reddy visited the Olectra factory on Thursday and inspected the prototype electric bus. “We are happy and delighted with the electric bus prototype. We thank MEIL for offering 10 Olectra pure electric buses which will help us reduce carbon emissions on the hill shrine.” Presently, 12 diesel buses ply the Tirumala uphill, transporting pilgrims. However, with the rising crude prices, the shift to electric buses has dual benefit in this eco-sensitive region. It will help cut fuel costs and carbon emissions. Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director K V Pradeep said, “MEIL is making this modest offering to the Lord and we are happy to be a part of this. It is our way of thanking Lord Venkateswara for his numerous blessings throughout our journey. As we spread goodness and assist in making the ‘Spiritual Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh emission-free, we ask Lord Venkateswara for his continued blessings in our progress and future endeavours. In addition, Olectra is setting up chargers for the e-buses.The Olectra electric buses will help in TTD’s transition to a clean transport system.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });