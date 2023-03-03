Home States Andhra Pradesh

MEIL to offer 10 e-buses to TTD, move to help cut carbon emission in Tirumala

TTD General Manager Operations Sesha Reddy visited the Olectra factory on Thursday and inspected the prototype electric bus.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’s (TTD) plan to decarbonise the pilgrim centre is taking shape with the assistance of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) through the e-bus prototype they are offering.The e-buses will be made and delivered by MEIL’s subsidiary Olectra Greentech Limited.

TTD General Manager Operations Sesha Reddy visited the Olectra factory on Thursday and inspected the prototype electric bus. “We are happy and delighted with the electric bus prototype. We thank MEIL for offering 10 Olectra pure electric buses which will help us reduce carbon emissions on the hill shrine.”  Presently, 12 diesel buses ply the Tirumala uphill, transporting pilgrims. However, with the rising crude prices, the shift to electric buses has dual benefit in this eco-sensitive region. It will help cut fuel costs and carbon emissions.

Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director K V Pradeep said, “MEIL is making this modest offering to the Lord and we are happy to be a part of this. It is our way of thanking Lord Venkateswara for his numerous blessings throughout our journey. As we spread goodness and assist in making the ‘Spiritual Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh emission-free, we ask Lord Venkateswara for his continued blessings in our progress and future endeavours. In addition, Olectra is setting up chargers for the e-buses.The Olectra electric buses will help in TTD’s transition to a clean transport system.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp