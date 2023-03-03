Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poll result: Andhra HC dismisses MLC ’s quash petition

During the arguments, Srinivasulu Reddy’s advocate P Veera Reddy, citing election notification sought the case against his client be quashed.

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court dismissed the quash petition filed by MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy and said even if a notification for the MLC election has been issued, there is no need for setting aside a petition questioning the election result.

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected as an MLC (graduate) from Nellore-Prakasam-Chittoor districts in 2017 on PDF ticket and his election was challenged in the court by Pattabhirami Reddy, who contested the election on TDP ticket. Pattabhirami Reddy, in his petition, said given the lapses in the nomination papers submitted by Srinivasulu Reddy, it should be rejected and sought recounting.

He submitted to the court that Srinivasulu Reddy intentionally did not disclose criminal cases against him. He even submitted evidence to the court to support his argument.Recently after notification for the MLC (graduate constituencies) was  issued, Srinivasulu Reddy filed a quash petition, stating that since the election notification was issued, the case against him should be quashed.

Hearing the petition, Justice DVSS Somayajulu observed that there is a need for a full- fledged inquiry into the allegations levelled by Pattabhirami Reddy in view of the evidence submitted by him.During the arguments, Srinivasulu Reddy’s advocate P Veera Reddy, citing election notification sought the case against his client be quashed. Objecting to it, Pattabhirami Reddy’s advocate EVVS Ravi Kumar said Srinivasulu Reddy will be MLC till March 29. Hence, the court dismissed the quash petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp