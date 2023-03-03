Poll result: Andhra HC dismisses MLC ’s quash petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court dismissed the quash petition filed by MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy and said even if a notification for the MLC election has been issued, there is no need for setting aside a petition questioning the election result.

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected as an MLC (graduate) from Nellore-Prakasam-Chittoor districts in 2017 on PDF ticket and his election was challenged in the court by Pattabhirami Reddy, who contested the election on TDP ticket. Pattabhirami Reddy, in his petition, said given the lapses in the nomination papers submitted by Srinivasulu Reddy, it should be rejected and sought recounting.

He submitted to the court that Srinivasulu Reddy intentionally did not disclose criminal cases against him. He even submitted evidence to the court to support his argument.Recently after notification for the MLC (graduate constituencies) was issued, Srinivasulu Reddy filed a quash petition, stating that since the election notification was issued, the case against him should be quashed.

Hearing the petition, Justice DVSS Somayajulu observed that there is a need for a full- fledged inquiry into the allegations levelled by Pattabhirami Reddy in view of the evidence submitted by him.During the arguments, Srinivasulu Reddy’s advocate P Veera Reddy, citing election notification sought the case against his client be quashed. Objecting to it, Pattabhirami Reddy’s advocate EVVS Ravi Kumar said Srinivasulu Reddy will be MLC till March 29. Hence, the court dismissed the quash petition.

